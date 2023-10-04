Global EV Charging Cable Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - CCS1 Connector Demand to Get Impacted by Phase Off of CHAdeMO Connectors

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EV Charging Cable Market by Power Supply (AC and DC), Application (Private Charging and Public Charging), Length (2-5 Meters, 6-10 Meters, and >10 Meters), Shape, Mode, Charging Level, Connector Type, Cable Type, Diameter & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV charging cable market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 3.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.7%

The report offers valuable insights for market leaders and newcomers alike by providing revenue estimates for both the overall authentication and brand protection market and its subsegments.

Stakeholders can leverage this report to gain a competitive edge, refine their business strategies, and comprehend the market's dynamics, including key drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities.

The growing global trend toward eco-friendly transportation is driving the demand for innovative EV charging solutions. Government incentives and investments in clean energy infrastructure are laying the groundwork for widespread EV adoption.

Additionally, groundbreaking technological advancements such as wireless charging, fast-charging solutions, and enhanced safety features are reshaping the industry, making electric mobility more accessible and convenient for consumers. In this transformative landscape, the EV charging cable market is well-positioned for continuous and robust growth.

The EV charging cable market is currently dominated by established players, including Leoni AG (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN International Group (China), Dyden Corporation (Japan), and others. These industry leaders operate on a global scale and have formed strategic partnerships to deliver top-tier products to their clientele.

CCS1 connector demand to get impacted by phase off of CHAdeMO connectors during the forecast period

The CCS1 standard is anticipated to experience swift expansion, driven by its ongoing prevalence among electric vehicles excluding Tesla and the charging networks operating throughout North America. Due to its strong presence in the US and Canada, CCS1 guarantees smooth compatibility and interoperability, factors that contribute to its forecasted rise as the most rapidly growing category within the electric vehicle charging connector market.

The CCS 1 connector, also known as the CCS Combo 1 or SAE J1772 Combo connector, is a significant advancement in electric vehicle charging technology. Serving as the standard for DC fast charging in North America and South Korea, CCS 1 can handle up to 500 amps and 1000 volts DC, resulting in an impressive maximum power output of 360 kW.

The CCS 1 plug has become the norm for a majority of EVs in North America, with Japanese manufacturers like Nissan transitioning from CHAdeMO to CCS 1 for their new models for the region. Notably, Tesla maintains its proprietary charging standard for North American vehicles.

DC charging cable to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Anticipate significant growth in the DC charging cable segment, driven by the rising demand for fast and ultra-fast charging capabilities. With electric vehicles becoming increasingly prevalent, there's a heightened need for swift and convenient charging solutions, especially high-powered DC charging infrastructure.

This shift is primarily fueled by the growing instances of long-distance travel and the desire to minimize charging downtime. Consequently, the DC charging segment is poised to witness substantial advancements in power supply technology, further accelerating its growth trajectory.

Key players involved in the development of DC charging stations, such as Tesla, ChargePoint, ABB, Schneider Electric, Shell, among others, are expected to experience robust market growth in response to the surging demand for electric vehicles.

DC superchargers, commonly found at public charging stations and highways, offer convenient and rapid charging options for electric vehicle owners on the move. These chargers function by converting AC power from the grid into DC power, which is then stored in the vehicle's battery. They are designed to be compatible with various electric vehicle models and are increasingly prevalent as more drivers transition to electric vehicles as their primary mode of transportation.

Premium Insights

Growing EV Adoption and Rapid EV Charging Station Deployment to Drive Market

Public Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Level 1 to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Dc Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Mode 1 & 2 Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Coiled Segment to Register Faster Growth During Forecast Period

2-5 Meters Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Less Than 20 Mm Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

EV Charging Cables with Gb/T Connector Compatibility to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Normal Charging Cable to be Largest Cable Type During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly Growing EV Sales

Government Subsidies for Installation of EV Charging Stations

Advancements in EV Charging Technologies to Reduce Charging Time

Rising Prices of Gasoline

High Charging Efficiency of Wired EV Chargers

Restraints

Emergence of Wireless EV Charging

High Initial Investments in EV Fast-Charging Systems

Opportunities

Development of Advanced Cables

Rapid Integration of Megawatt Charging Systems

Challenges

Safety Issues Related to Charging Cables

Implications of Mechanical and Corrosive Damages

Ecosystem Mapping

Oems

Tier I Suppliers

Software Providers

EV Charging Providers

Battery Manufacturers

Technology Analysis

Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Cables

Open Charge Point Protocol

V2X Chargers

Bidirectional Chargers

Smart EV Charging Systems

Handsfree EV Charging

Case Study Analysis

Weight Reduction for High-Voltage Components

Dc Fast Chargers to Support Expansion of Ride-Hailing Fleet

Oxgul-E Project - Innovative On-Street EV Charging Solution

Ultra-Fast High-Power Charging with 3M's Liquid Cooling Technology

Doncaster Cables - Certificate of Assessed Design for Ev-Ultra

Company Profiles

Key Players

Leoni Ag

Aptiv plc

Besen International Group

Dyden Corporation

Te Connectivity

Brugg Group

Sinbon Electronics

Coroplast

Huber+Suhner

Phoenix Contact

Teison Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Systems Wire and Cable

Eland Cables

Other Players

General Cable Technologies Corporation (Prysmian Group)

EV Cables Ltd.

Manlon Polymers

Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd.

Elkem Asa

Allwyn Cables

Hwatek Wires and Cable Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Mida EV Power Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uddl8v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets