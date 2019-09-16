Global EV Charging Infrastructure Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Worldwide Governmental Initiatives are Boosting the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Platform, Hardware, and Charger Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The continuously rising number of electric vehicles in the US has led to an increase in demand and the number of EV charging infrastructures. There was a steady rise in the need for public charging stations in the developed as well as developing economies globally.

A key area in the electric vehicle sector is currently characterized by a high level of innovation activity, for the quick and efficient charging system. Increase in electric vehicles fleet has increased the number charging station across many countries, which are caused by various factors. Thus, increasing electric vehicle production across the globe and strict governmental rules are directly impacting on the growth of EV Charging Infrastructure market in the current scenario.

A key trend which will predominantly affect the EV Charging Infrastructure market in the coming years is the advancement in technologies, and thus, the automakers are focusing towards the development of mobile EV charging infrastructure for charging the vehicles where ever needed. The mobile EV charging infrastructure is developing under Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and Charging as a Service (CaaS) option.

This service can be served to event organizers or to any site where temporary and instant EV charging is required. Mobile EV Charging Infrastructure is a future technology to provide a better experience to its customers and thus enhance the adoption of these charging infrastructure in the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the EV Charging Infrastructure market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. EV Charging Infrastructure - Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Rest of the World - PEST Analysis



5. EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Worldwide Governmental Initiatives are Boosting the EV Charging Infrastructure Market

5.1.2 Growing Concern Toward Environmental Pollution

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Higher Cost Of DC Charging Stations Over the Conventional Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Escalating Number of Mobile EV Charging Infrastructure

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Robotic and Smart Charging Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. EV Charging Infrastructure - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

6.2 Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share Of Top 5 Manufactures

6.4 Market Positioning/ Market Share Of Top 5 Service Providers



7. Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Paltform

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global EV Charging infrastructure Market Breakdown, By Platform, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Service



8. Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Hardware

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Breakdown, By Hardware, 2018 & 2027

8.3 AC Charger

8.4 DC charger



9. Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Charger Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global EV Charging infrastructure Market Breakdown, By Charger Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Public Charger

9.4 Private Charger



10. EV Charging Infrastructure Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Investment Scenario

11.4 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

ABM Industries Incorporated

Bosch Automotive Service Solution

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delta Electronics



Driivz Ltd.

EVbox

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

