Global EV Connectors Market Forecast to 2025 - Collaborations of Governments With Private Companies

The global EV connectors market is estimated to grow from USD 30 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 18.44% to reach USD 98 million by 2025.



Favorable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates for EVs, and EV charging points would drive the growth of EV charging stations. Thus, the EV connectors market would grow subsequently. However, the high cost of installation of EV charging points is considered to be a major restraint for the growth of the EV connectors market.



EV connectors act as an EV coupler with charging pole of the station required for the power transmission. The connectors help establish the connection of the battery of an EV with the charging point of the station. Different EV connectors offer charging capabilities at varying current and power, thereby improving efficiency.



Thus, favorable government policies and support in terms of subsidies and grants, tax rebates for EVs and EV charging infrastructure are being provided to increase EV charging points to charge the growing fleet of EVs. Therefore, the anticipated development of the EV charging infrastructure is likely to drive the EV connectors market during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in demand from slow to rapid charging architecture is expected to drive the EV connectors market in the coming years further.



The major players in the market include Yazaki (Japan), Sumitomo (Japan), Tesla Motors (US), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland). These companies have developed EV connectors in different electrical architecture to cater to the increasing demand for EV charging points. Tesla Model S, Nissan Leaf, and BYD Tang are some of the popular EVs that have high sales volume which would drive the growth of CHAdeMO and Tesla connectors in the EV connectors market.

