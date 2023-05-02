Global EV (Electric Vehicles) Charging Roaming Services Market Study 2023: Europe Takes the Lead in Charging Roaming Services, Further Expanding to North America and Asia

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Charging Roaming Services amid the Rise of EVs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explains the development model of EV charging roaming services and explores their current status worldwide, including Taiwan.

In response to the global trend of achieving net-zero emissions and the promotion of government policies worldwide, the EV (Electric Vehicle) market is expected to continue to grow.

In addition to the cost-effectiveness of the EVs, the availability of convenient charging services is also considered a key factor influencing the subsequent development of EVs. As a result, the development of EV charging roaming services has become increasingly important in recent years.

The purpose of EV charging roaming services is to integrate charging services through cross-industry cooperation, to create a more user-friendly charging environment for EV drivers and to develop more diverse business models.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EV Charging Roaming Service Models

1.1 Providing More Convenient Charging Services via Roaming for EV Drivers

1.2 Charging Service Operators Expand Roaming Sites and Move from Bilateral to Multilateral Cooperation

1.2.1 The Role of EV Charging Service Operators

1.2.2 EV Charging Roaming Service Models

1.3 Development of EV Charging Roaming Services Expected to Create Diverse Benefits

1.3.1 Providing a Better Charging Service Experience

1.3.2 Expanding the EV Charging Service Market and Exploring New Business Opportunities

1.3.3 Integrating Charging Information Facilitates Smart Grid Development



2. Development of International EV Charging Services

2.1 EV Charging Roaming Services are More Prevalent in Europe and the US

2.2 Development of EV charging roaming Services in Asia Remains to be Seen



3. Development of Taiwan's EV Charging Roaming Services

3.1 Audi Partners with EMSPs to Promote EV Charging Roaming Services

3.2 CHEM Launches New Roaming Platform to Attract More Partners to Join



4. Analyst Perspective

4.1 EV Charging Roaming Services Provide Multiple Benefits and Offer Drivers with Better Service Experiences

4.2 Europe Takes the Lead in Charging Roaming Services, Further Expanding to North America and Asia

4.3 EV Charging Roaming Services in Taiwan Just Takes Off and Still Needs to Form an Industry Ecosystem



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Audi

BMW

Bosch

ChargePoint

ChargeSmith

CHEM

Electrify America

EnBW

Enel X

EV Connect

EV Oasis

EV Tail

Evalue

FinData

FLO

Gireve

Greenlots

Hubject

iCharging

KEPCO

Mercedes-Benz

NH?A.TCC

Noodoe

Pan German Motors

SemaConnect

Siemens

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9h2tm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets