Global EV fast charging market is projected to reach USD 135.5 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 30.2%

The "Global EV Fast Charging Market by Charging Station Type (Standalone and Split), by Power (<100kW, 100kW-250kW, and >250kW), by Charger Type (Fast Charger and Ultra-Fast Charger) by IoT Connectivity (Non-Connected Charging Stations and Smart Connected Charging Stations), by Application (Private, Public, Destination, On the go, and Fleet Depot) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of electric vehicles hit the roads by the end of the decade, the need for fast charging is growing rapidly. Providers must differentiate themselves to win in this already competitive market.

Sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), the main driver of demand for charging infrastructure, are expected to grow by more than 25 percent annually through 2030, when about 120 million passenger BEVs will be sold. That growth will be driven by declines in battery prices and total costs of ownership, increases in fleet electrification, and the enactment of emissions targets. This growing number of BEV owners will require more public charging facilities.

Pure-play CPOs, as the first movers in public charging, are beginning to face increasing competition from a range of new entrants and types of businesses, especially in the United States and Europe. These vary in the quality of their locations (mostly micro) and their cost structures for reselling electricity.

The public charging segment is set to witness xx% gains through 2030, driven by easy accessibility to these stations on roads. Public charging and fast charging are the key criteria for most when buying an electric vehicle. Public charging sites also enable the station owners to remotely restrict, monitor, and manage the use of EV devices for energy consumption and optimization, bolstering the segmental growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for more than a xx% share of the global revenue in 2022. Countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are the hub of electric vehicles that are heavily investing in the development of charging infrastructure. Introduction of government schemes such as incentives and tax rebates to boost EV adoption will drive the regional industry growth. Many new startups and existing top domestic companies have established their presence in this regional market.

