Global EV Market and the Advancements in Auto-driving Technology Overview 2023: Growth of SAE Level 3 Cars Allowing Drivers to be Hands-Off are Expected to See Significant Growth by 2025

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building a Collaborative Mobility Ecosystem" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global EV market and the advancements in auto-driving technology; explores the development of car cockpits, including in-car displays; examines the influence of ICT technology on the automotive industry from the perspectives of both traditional and new carmakers.

Technology is shaping the future of mobility and with a focus on "human-centered design", mobile services are transitioning from "People to Service" to "Service to Person". This transformation in mobility is reshaping human lifestyles.

The growth of SAE Level 3 cars allowing drivers to be hands off are expected to see significant growth by 2025; consequently, it will further drive the development of car cockpit into a "third living space", characterized by complex functions and an emphasis on multi-module information displays.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Technology Driving Future Mobility Services
2. Auto Driving as a Key Driving Force for Future Mobility
3. Smart Cockpit as Future Battlefield for Carmakers
4. The Growing Influence of ICT Technology on Automotive Industry
5. Conclusion

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • AUO
  • Aurora
  • Bosch
  • Cadillac
  • Chin Poon
  • Continental
  • Cruise
  • Didi
  • Faurecia
  • Fisker
  • Ford
  • Hyundai
  • Innolux
  • JDI
  • Kinwong
  • Lime
  • Lyft
  • Meiko
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • NIO
  • NXP
  • Oriz
  • Renesas
  • Sharenow
  • Stellantis

