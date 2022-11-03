Global EV Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Rise in Demand for Improved Driver Safety and Diagnosis Features to Test the Effectiveness and Efficiency of Electric Vehicles

Nov 03, 2022, 07:15 ET
The global EV test equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027
E-drive testing, battery testing, dynamometers, motor testing, and charger testing systems are all included in the EV test equipment. The market for EV test equipment is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in demand for emission-free electric vehicles, improved driver safety, and the introduction of vehicle diagnosis features to test the effectiveness and efficiency of electric vehicles.
Government policies supporting the manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles within their country by providing the consumers and manufacturers with income tax rebates, subsidies, and incentives are expected to influence the market demand.
The market players are investing in research and development activities to advance the EV test equipment. They are working to increase the range of electric vehicles and decrease the cost. The efforts to enhance the functioning of an electric vehicle while lowering the costs are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the EV test equipment market in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Several governments of different countries are focusing on introducing commercial electric vehicles.
For instance, the Government of India introduced 10,000 electric buses and announced incentives for two-wheelers and battery-operated vehicles on the road.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global EV test equipment market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global EV test equipment market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast global EV test equipment market based on vehicle, equipment, application, electric vehicle, regional distribution, and company.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global EV test equipment market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global EV test equipment market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global EV test equipment market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global EV test equipment market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global EV test equipment market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global EV test equipment market.
- AVL List GmbH
- TUV Rheinland Group
- teamtechnik Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH
- Chroma ATE Inc.
- Horiba, Ltd.
- KUKA AG
- FEV Europe GmbH
- Burke Porter Group Company
- Intertek Group plc
Report Scope:
Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Vehicle:
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Equipment:
- Battery Test Equipment
- Motor Test Equipment
- Engine Dynamometer
- Chassis Dynamometer
- Transmission Dynamometer
- Fuel Injection Pump Tester
- Inverter Tester
- EV Drive Train Test
- On-Board Charger
- AC/DC EVSE
Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Application:
- EV Component and Drivetrain System
- EV Charging
- Powertrain
Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Electric Vehicle:
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
