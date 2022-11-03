Global EV Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Rise in Demand for Improved Driver Safety and Diagnosis Features to Test the Effectiveness and Efficiency of Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global EV Test Equipment Market By Vehicle By Equipment By Application By Electric Vehicle, By Region, By Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV test equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

E-drive testing, battery testing, dynamometers, motor testing, and charger testing systems are all included in the EV test equipment. The market for EV test equipment is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in demand for emission-free electric vehicles, improved driver safety, and the introduction of vehicle diagnosis features to test the effectiveness and efficiency of electric vehicles.

Government policies supporting the manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles within their country by providing the consumers and manufacturers with income tax rebates, subsidies, and incentives are expected to influence the market demand.

The market players are investing in research and development activities to advance the EV test equipment. They are working to increase the range of electric vehicles and decrease the cost. The efforts to enhance the functioning of an electric vehicle while lowering the costs are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the EV test equipment market in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Several governments of different countries are focusing on introducing commercial electric vehicles.

For instance, the Government of India introduced 10,000 electric buses and announced incentives for two-wheelers and battery-operated vehicles on the road.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global EV test equipment market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global EV test equipment market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global EV test equipment market based on vehicle, equipment, application, electric vehicle, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global EV test equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global EV test equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global EV test equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global EV test equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global EV test equipment market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global EV test equipment market.

AVL List GmbH

TUV Rheinland Group

teamtechnik Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH

Chroma ATE Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

KUKA AG

FEV Europe GmbH

Burke Porter Group Company

Intertek Group plc

Report Scope:



Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Equipment:

Battery Test Equipment

Motor Test Equipment

Engine Dynamometer

Chassis Dynamometer

Transmission Dynamometer

Fuel Injection Pump Tester

Inverter Tester

EV Drive Train Test

On-Board Charger

AC/DC EVSE

Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Application:

EV Component and Drivetrain System

EV Charging

Powertrain

Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global EV Test Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

