Global Evaporative Condensing Unit Industry

Evaporative Condensing Unit market worldwide is projected to grow by US$528.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$624.1 Million by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$30.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$143.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AAON, Inc.; Baltimore Aircoil Company; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Decsa Srl; Evapco, Inc.; Johnson Controls International PLC; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.; SPX Corporation; Temp Tech Co., Ltd.; TEVA - Tecnicas Evaporativas, S.L.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798542/?utm_source=PRN
Share this article