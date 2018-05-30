Global Event Management Software Market Report 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cvent, EMS Software, Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International & XING

The global event management software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Event Management Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of chatbots. Event organizers are adopting artificial-intelligence (AI) enabled chatbot as assistants to answer questions, provide feedback, encourage interaction, and deliver customized notifications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising adoption of real-time management systems. The need to constantly monitor the data collected to analyze the entire activities throughout the event will drive the demand for real-time event management systems. RFID technology eases the collection of real-time data for the attendees to enable adjustment to the traffic status.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security-related issues. Like other data quality and data integration applications, event management software also has issues regarding its safety. Some organizations prefer cloud-based solutions to on-premises solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and easy accessibility.

Key vendors

Cvent

EMS Software

Eventbrite

Ungerboeck Software International

XING



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cvent

EMS Software

Eventbrite

Ungerboeck Software International

XING

PART 15: APPENDIX





