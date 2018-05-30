Global Event Management Software Market Report 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cvent, EMS Software, Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International & XING

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Event Management Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global event management software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Event Management Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of chatbots. Event organizers are adopting artificial-intelligence (AI) enabled chatbot as assistants to answer questions, provide feedback, encourage interaction, and deliver customized notifications.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising adoption of real-time management systems. The need to constantly monitor the data collected to analyze the entire activities throughout the event will drive the demand for real-time event management systems. RFID technology eases the collection of real-time data for the attendees to enable adjustment to the traffic status.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security-related issues. Like other data quality and data integration applications, event management software also has issues regarding its safety. Some organizations prefer cloud-based solutions to on-premises solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and easy accessibility.
Key vendors
- Cvent
- EMS Software
- Eventbrite
- Ungerboeck Software International
- XING
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cvent
- EMS Software
- Eventbrite
- Ungerboeck Software International
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3j47jr/global_event?w=5
