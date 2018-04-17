Global Event Management Software Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Description

Events or functions are an important and effective way of communication between clients and companies. Companies, universities, government, public/private associations, agencies, and other hospitality sectors conduct events on a regular basis. For the success of these events, a well-designed planning is required, pertaining to event registration, venue sourcing, attendee management, session management, event marketing, on-site technology (mobile apps, speaker management and others), among various other tasks. Event planning thereby requires months of preparation for tasks such as pre-booking of venue and hotels or rooms, marketing, and record keeping in form of paper work.



Event management software is a solution that helps in the entire planning of the report using a single platform. Event planners can register events online, send emails and event details to target audience, track the appropriate venue options and availability with the associated cost, manage sessions, conduct surveys to understand the feedbacks, and can create a customized environment for attendees to interact with speakers as well as with other audiences.



Key Players

The Key Players in the Event Management Software Market are Cvent, Inc., Etouches, Centium Software, Eventbrite, Certain Inc., Ungerboeck Software International, Bizzabo, The Pulse Network, Active network LLC, and Webconnex.



Study Objective of Global Event Management Software Market - Trends & Forecast, 2016-2022

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Event Management Software market development and demand market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

• Key market segments estimation and analysis that includes categories namely software type, application, deployment, and region

• To study and analyze the competitive scenario within the event management software market through strategic profiling of key players and identifying various market developments adopted by them



Target Audience

• Software developers

• Software distributors

• Event management companies

• Corporate

• Media

• Educational Institutes

• Research Organization



Key Findings

• Global Event Management Software market is estimated to reach $14.45 billion by 2022 from $7.57 billion in 2016 with CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period, 2016-2022

• Cloud based event management software deployment would reach the revenue of $ 10.24 billion by 2022 from $ 4.48 billion in 2016

• North America has the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific

• North America event management software market has been valued at $2.96 billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at $6.95 billion by the end of year 2022.



Regional and Country Analysis of Event Management Software Market

North America holds the largest share within the event management software market as compared to other regional markets. It is also the fastest growing market, and is expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period. Rapid technology adoption and increasing number of small & large-scale event organizing companies are the major growth drivers of the North America region. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa markets are estimated to register a slow growth rate as event organizers are still rely on the traditional approach for event planning. Lack of technical awareness of event management software is also a major factor responsible for the slow market growth in these regions.



The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o Australia

o Singapore

o New Zealand

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa



