Global Event Management Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Increased Involvement of Marketing in Event Planning Drives Growth

The global market for Event Management Software estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Event Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Event Management Software: Leapfrogging the Pandemic for a Strategic Transformation Pursuit

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Select Major Events and Direct Losses (in US$ Million) due to Cancelations

COVID-19 Crisis Similar to 2008 Financial Crisis for Event Industry

14 Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due to COVID-19

Event Management Software: Smart Platform for Efficient Coordination of Event Tasks

Emergence of Hybrid Events

Growing Significance of Events to Make Event Management Software a Vibrant Market in Long Term

Regional Analysis: The US Maintains Emphatic Presence in Event Management Software Market

World Event Management Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Event Management Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA , Canada , Europe , China , Asia-Pacific , Middle East , Latin America , Japan and Africa

, , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Eventbrite: Most Popular Event Management Software

Online Event Management and Booking Platforms: An Opportunity for Investors

Recent Market Activity

Event Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Top Event Management Software by Usage Percentage (2Q 2020) - Eventbrite, Cvent, Event Pro Planner, XING, Eventzilla, RegOnline, Splash and Others

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Event Management Software Industry

Slow Ticketing for Maximizing Profits

Collecting Data for Crowd-Shaping

Opportunities to Unplug/Recharge

Enhanced Security

Increased Involvement of Marketing in Event Planning

Purposeful and Engaging Content Design

Advanced Technology

Event Management Companies Adapting to Changes: Offer Video Conferencing Solutions while Transitioning to Virtual Platforms

Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact

Opportunity Indicators

Tech Conferences/Events (Feb- June 2020 ): Virtual/Online Event Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events

): Virtual/Online Event Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events 72 Leading Tech Conferences Scheduled between February & November 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual

Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual Cyber Security Events (Mar- June 2020 ): Virtual Event Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events

): Virtual Event Conversion Rate in % for Canceled Events 52 Select Cyber Security Conferences Scheduled between March & August 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual

Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going Virtual Open Source Events (Mar- June 2020 ): Percentage Breakdown of Events by Current Status - Canceled, Postponed, Virtual, No Change

): Percentage Breakdown of Events by Current Status - Canceled, Postponed, Virtual, No Change Select Open Source Conferences Canceled, 14 Leading Linux and Open-Source Conferences Scheduled between March & June 2020 Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going VirtualPostponed or Going Virtual After COVID-19 Pandemic Scare

Going Virtual: Status Update Post COVID-19 Concerns - Canceled, Postponed or Going VirtualPostponed or Going Virtual After COVID-19 Pandemic Scare Building an Engaging Experience through AI tools and Automation

Event Management Software Trends for Small & Mid-Size Organizations

Media & Entertainment Emerges as Lucrative Segment of Event Management Software Market

World Event Management Software Market by End-Use Sector (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Demand for Cloud-based Event Management Software

World Event Management Software Market by Deployment (2012 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown by On-Premise and Cloud

Enhanced Internet Network Capabilities to Support Large Scale Adoption of Event Management Software

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Availability of Event Management Applications for Smartphones to Drive Growth

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Companies Focus on Events as Marketing Channel

Adverse Impact on Hotels amid COVID-19 Induced Setback to Events Industry

Concerns Regarding Integration of Event Management Software with Existing Systems

