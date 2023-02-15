Global Everything as a Service (XaaS) Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - Alphabet, Dell Technologies, HCL Technologies, Microsoft and SAP

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Everything as a Service (XaaS): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the global everything as a service market is segmented by type, business, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

Everything as a service (XaaS) refers a set of services provided to end-use customers via cloud computing over the internet; the term covers a wide range of technologies, tools, and products. Instead of paying for an IT service upfront, end-use customers can take advantage of a flexible service consumption model.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring and growing requirements for scalable storage services are among the key factors driving the global XaaS market. Organizations are undergoing digital transformation, which is resulting in robust growth of corporate data. Cloud-based storage delivers an efficient and economical option for the storage of these data.

Moreover, the decreasing cost of purchasing subscribed services with improved bandwidth and connectivity is also projected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, the surging virtualization of IT solutions such as data center and network functionalities coupled with load balancers, firewalls and intrusion detection are also contributing to the market growth.



Increasing usage of cloud computing across businesses, the introduction of emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, faster data recovery, data security, and meeting compliance requirements are some of the major factors that will drive growth in this market.

However, improper integration of cloud systems with customer relationship management systems may hamper market growth in the long run. In addition, growing data security concerns, increasing data breaches and cyberattacks, and the need for regulatory and compliance requirements could hamper market growth.

Scope of the Report

Everything as Service-based products that are in the pilot phase or are live for demonstration purposes have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.

The market size includes the market of both everything as a service type, business, and organization size.

The final market estimates and forecasts from industry experts are also aligned in the report.

The report includes both services type and end-use industries for the calculation of overall market size.

Cloud-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for everything as a service (XaaS), and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for XaaS market in USD billion values, and their corresponding market share analysis based on type of technology, business model, size of enterprise, end-use industry and geographic region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other competitive advantages

Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Examination of the vendor landscape of global XaaS market comprising key market participants, their global rankings, financial analysis, and competitive scenario for XaaS

Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Alphabet Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corp. and SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Intended Audiences

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Research Methodology

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 Custom Research

1.10 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

2.1 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Xaas Maturity Phases

3.2.1 Crawl Phase

3.2.2 Walk Phase

3.2.3 Run Phase

3.2.4 Fly Phase

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Supply Chain

3.3.2 Demand Chain

3.4 PESTLE Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Assessment of Covid-19'S Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Monitoring Systems

4.2.2 Growing Requirement of Scalable Storage Services

4.2.3 Increased Demand for Pay-As-You-Go Subscription Model

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Data Confidentiality and Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 Lack of Xaas Integrations

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Adoption of IoT as a Service and Artificial Intelligence as a Service

4.4.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Services in the Healthcare Industry

4.5 Future of Everything as a Service (Xaas)

4.5.1 Signals of Change

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Software as a Service (Saas)

5.3 Platform as a Service (Paas)

5.4 Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)

5.5 Device as a Service (Daas)

5.6 Analytics as a Service (Aaas)

5.7 Unified Communications as a Service (Ucaas)

5.8 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Business Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Business-To-Business (B2B)

6.3 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

8.3 Retail

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 It & Telecom

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Government

8.8 Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Patent Analysis

10.3 Key Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Vendor Landscape

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Adobe Systems Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hcl Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Sap Se

Vmware Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Automatic Data Processing (Adp) LLC

Citrix Systems Inc.

Infor Inc.

Intuit Inc.

Mcafee Corp.

Orange Business Services

Rackspace Technology

Solution Analysts Pvt. Ltd.

Workday Inc.

