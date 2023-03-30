Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market Report 2023-2030: Decreasing Cost and Quicker Deployment Fuels 20% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per the publisher's research report, the global everything as a service (XaaS) market is estimated to advance with a CAGR of 20.94% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Factors such as the rising adoption of cloud computing systems, decreasing operational costs and quicker deployment, increasing investments, and growing pay-as-you-go subscription models are driving the studied market's growth.



However, vendor lock-in concerns in the cloud and issues pertaining to privacy and data confidentiality are expected to hamper the everything as a service (XaaS) market's development.



The global everything as a service (XaaS) market includes Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted phase. The region's growth is attributed to rising expenditure to upgrade IT infrastructure. Several governments have integrated the cloud-first concept to increase adoption across sectors, including banks, airlines, and manufacturing. Besides, the rise in remote working has surged the demand for XaaS solutions. Hence, as stated above, these factors are likely to widen the market's scope and growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Type

3.1. Platform as a Service (Paas)

3.2. Software as a Service (Saas)

3.3. Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)

3.4. Analytics as a Service (Aaas)

3.5. Device as a Service (Daas)

3.6. Unified Communications as a Service (Ucaas)

3.7. Other Types



4. Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Organization Size

4.1. Large Enterprises

4.2. Small and Medium Enterprises



5. Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Business Type

5.1. Business-To-Business (B2B)

5.2. Business-To-Consumer (B2C)



6. Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Vertical

6.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.4. It & Telecommunication

6.5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6.6. Government & Public Sector

6.7. Other Verticals



7. Global Everything as a Service (Xaas) Market - by Country Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon.Com Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Sap Se

Salesforce Inc

Adobe Systems

Vmware Inc

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nhk41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets