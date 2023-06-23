Global Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Research Report 2023 Featuring Abbott, AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch, Bayer, BMS, Eli Lilly, Merck, AbbVie, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Sanofi

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class , By Treatment, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ewing sarcoma therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 424.42 million by 2032



Global growth in illness knowledge and incidence, as well as efforts made by government organizations, are driving the Ewing sarcoma market. Ewing sarcoma affects 2.9 children per 100,000 each year, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases. Every year, around 200-250 children and adolescents in the United States are diagnosed with Ewing family tumors, with two-thirds expected to survive a long period.



Other factors driving the Ewing sarcoma therapy market include increased R&D and technology breakthroughs in diagnostics supporting market expansion. In May 2021, CancerVAX, Inc. launched research programmed to create the company's first Immunotherapy cancer treatment, which would mostly target Ewing sarcoma. Wings for Ewing Sarcoma, a non-profit 501(c)(3) group, is also working to discover a cure for the illness. They seek to empower children and young adults who are presently fighting until a treatment is discovered.



Drugs that target the IGF-1R, a protein present on the certain type of cancer cells that stimulates them to proliferate, are in clinical studies. Early research suggests that medications like these, such as ganitumab, can reduce some Ewing tumors while slowing the growth of others. In most situations, this improvement has only been transitory. These treatments may perform best when combination with additional medications, which are currently being investigated.



Ewing sarcoma, the second most frequent kind of bone tumor in children, is caused by an aberrant protein known as EWS/FLI. In January 2018, according to researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, a new class of cancer medications known as CDK inhibitors may be able to disarm EWS/FLI.



Ewing Syndrome Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Chemotherapy treatment accelerated the overall growth of the market as chemotherapy employs a stronger treatment pathway for treatment of ewing sarcoma.

Bone tumor accounted for high CAGR as it has most frequent types of ewing tumors due to different types of cells forming tumors as compared to osteosarcoma cells.

North America has the biggest market share due to the rising frequency of Ewing sarcoma and the ease with which medicines are available.

has the biggest market share due to the rising frequency of Ewing sarcoma and the ease with which medicines are available. The global players Abbott, AbbVie, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bausch, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Merck, AbbVie Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Sanofi.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increased frequency of bone-related illnesses

Substantial investment by private businesses

Restraints and Challenges

High cost for treatment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Application Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Company Profiles

Abbott

AbbVie Inc

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca

Bausch

Bayer AG

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co Inc

F. AbbVie Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Sanofi.

Scope of the Report

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Drug Class Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Vincristine,

Cyclophosphamide

Doxorubicin

Etoposide

Infoposide

Dactinomycin

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Treatment Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Chemotherapy

Radiation

Surgery

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Bone Tumor

Soft Tissue Tumor

Askin Tumor

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

