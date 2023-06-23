Global Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Research Report 2023 Featuring Abbott, AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch, Bayer, BMS, Eli Lilly, Merck, AbbVie, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Sanofi

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jun, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class , By Treatment, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ewing sarcoma therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 424.42 million by 2032

Global growth in illness knowledge and incidence, as well as efforts made by government organizations, are driving the Ewing sarcoma market. Ewing sarcoma affects 2.9 children per 100,000 each year, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases. Every year, around 200-250 children and adolescents in the United States are diagnosed with Ewing family tumors, with two-thirds expected to survive a long period.

Other factors driving the Ewing sarcoma therapy market include increased R&D and technology breakthroughs in diagnostics supporting market expansion. In May 2021, CancerVAX, Inc. launched research programmed to create the company's first Immunotherapy cancer treatment, which would mostly target Ewing sarcoma. Wings for Ewing Sarcoma, a non-profit 501(c)(3) group, is also working to discover a cure for the illness. They seek to empower children and young adults who are presently fighting until a treatment is discovered.

Drugs that target the IGF-1R, a protein present on the certain type of cancer cells that stimulates them to proliferate, are in clinical studies. Early research suggests that medications like these, such as ganitumab, can reduce some Ewing tumors while slowing the growth of others. In most situations, this improvement has only been transitory. These treatments may perform best when combination with additional medications, which are currently being investigated.

Ewing sarcoma, the second most frequent kind of bone tumor in children, is caused by an aberrant protein known as EWS/FLI. In January 2018, according to researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, a new class of cancer medications known as CDK inhibitors may be able to disarm EWS/FLI.

Ewing Syndrome Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

  • Chemotherapy treatment accelerated the overall growth of the market as chemotherapy employs a stronger treatment pathway for treatment of ewing sarcoma.
  • Bone tumor accounted for high CAGR as it has most frequent types of ewing tumors due to different types of cells forming tumors as compared to osteosarcoma cells.
  • North America has the biggest market share due to the rising frequency of Ewing sarcoma and the ease with which medicines are available.
  • The global players Abbott, AbbVie, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bausch, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Merck, AbbVie Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Sanofi.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increased frequency of bone-related illnesses
  • Substantial investment by private businesses

Restraints and Challenges

  • High cost for treatment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Application Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • AbbVie Inc
  • Amgen Inc
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bausch
  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Merck & Co Inc
  • F. AbbVie Inc
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis AG
  • Sanofi.

Scope of the Report

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Drug Class Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Vincristine,
  • Cyclophosphamide
  • Doxorubicin
  • Etoposide
  • Infoposide
  • Dactinomycin

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Treatment Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Chemotherapy
  • Radiation
  • Surgery

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Bone Tumor
  • Soft Tissue Tumor
  • Askin Tumor

Ewing Sarcoma Therapeutics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maw7qx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll ours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Graphene Market 2023 - 2033: Exceptional Mechanical, Electronic and Thermal Properties of Graphene Drives Growth

Global Submarines Market Report 2023: Featuring Austal USA, Babcock, BAE Systems, Bisalloy and Bluescope Among Others

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.