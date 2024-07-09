Global Excellence Awards Names Credit Sesame Best Financial Planning & Credit Score Analysis Company 2024

The financial wellness company proudly represents the West Coast region

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Sesame, a leading financial technology company, is proud to announce that it has been named Best Financial Planning & Credit Score Analysis Company 2024 - West Coast by the 7th annual Global Excellence Awards. The awards recognize and celebrate exceptional companies, teams, and individuals who are making significant contributions to their respective industries.

Credit Sesame's recognition in this esteemed awards program is a testament to the company's commitment to building and offering innovative financial tools for every consumer. With a focus on empowering people to achieve financial wellness and improve their credit health, Credit Sesame has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that make a meaningful difference in people's lives. This award comes on the heels of several recognitions for Credit Sesame's products including Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payment, and the BAI Global Innovation Awards.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Global Excellence Awards," said Marcus Beisel, Chief Product Officer at Credit Sesame. "This recognition is a reflection of Credit Sesame's dedication to providing individuals with the tools to improve their financial future."

The Global Excellence Awards are hosted by Acquisition International - a magazine dedicated to providing readers with highlights on innovation, outstanding performance, and excellence, magnifies distinguished leaders and organizations across various industries. Every year, innovative companies are celebrated for driving change and innovating new products and services in their respective industries.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform, leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better financial health and stability and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit and save money. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and with Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame helps accelerate consumers' credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

