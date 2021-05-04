Global Exchange Revenues Total $38 Billion In 2020, Rising 6.7% On Higher-Than-Average Trading Volumes And Increased Demand For Reference Data - New Burton-Taylor Report

Global Exchange Revenues Total $38 Billion In 2020, Rising 6.7% On Higher-Than-Average Trading Volumes Tweet this

ICE continues to secure market share, accounting for 15.9% of global exchange revenues. London Stock Exchange Group owns 8.1% of the market, and its blockbuster 2021 acquisition of Refinitiv is designed to propel them to the top of the exchange industry. SIX group saw the greatest year-over-year growth in 2020, aided by their 2020 acquisition of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles.

EMEA is seeing the greatest revenue growth, adding 12.2%, outpacing Americas at 8.5% and Asia at 7.0% growth. EMEA based exchanges are battling for market share through aggressive M&A campaigns, expanding largely into information services. Americas accounted for 40.4% of global exchange revenues, while EMEA and Asia account for 35.2% and 24.5%, respectively.

"Expanding Information Services offerings continues to be at the forefront of diversification strategies among global exchanges, as firms look to capitalize on seemingly endless demand for data solutions," says Sean Eskildsen, an analyst at Burton-Taylor. "Exchanges are looking beyond traditional transaction-based revenue streams towards data offerings, leveraging current infrastructure as well as deploying M&A activity to gain a strong foothold in the data space."

