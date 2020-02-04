Global executive Igor Leprince to lead BAI Communications as Group Chief Executive Officer

Mr Leprince has more than two decades of experience designing, building and operating wireless communications infrastructure around the world, including more than ten years at Nokia, where he was President, Global Services. His current roles include Chair of West Midlands 5G, Chair of AWTG, Senior advisor for Bain & Company as well as board advisor and investor in multiple technology companies.

"Igor has a proven record of partnering with the industry by helping them improve their existing wireless infrastructure and planning the next generation of public infrastructure for their citizens. He also has significant experience in growing and running large scale global telecommunications businesses," Ms Deena Shiff, BAI Chairman, said today.

"Igor brings his global communications industry experience to BAI at a time when we are planning and executing on our next stage of growth," she said.

BAI began in 2002 as Broadcast Australia, a company that managed broadcast transmission services for customers in Australia and has since grown to become a leading provider of communications infrastructure for customers in major cities across the globe.

"BAI Communications has grown from its broadcast foundations in Australia to achieve success globally, exporting its expertise to benefit people in Europe, Asia and North America," Mr Leprince said.

"I am delighted to lead a global organisation known for excellence in connecting communities. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help BAI build on that reputation by making our customers' networks more resilient and helping them realise the potential of 5G and other new technologies," he said.

Mr Leprince will split his time between Australia, the global locations where BAI has customers, and the United Kingdom, where he and his family will continue to reside.

Chairman Deena Shiff acknowledged BAI Group Chief Financial Officer Stephen Matthews for so capably acting in the role of Group CEO until Mr Leprince's commencement.

Igor Leprince - summary resume

Born and educated in Paris, France .

. Awarded a Master of Science in Computer Science, Systems and Networks from Université Paris Diderot (1993) and a Master in Telecommunications Network Engineering from ENST Paris (1995).

First role while an undergraduate was as an Engineering Intern for Nortel Networks.

Upon graduating in 1995, joined French's 3rd operator Bouygues Telecom as one of its first employees, and over three years gained managerial responsibilities while driving the company's early network development and launch.

First based overseas in 1999, acting as principal consultant for Logica based in Ireland , Switzerland and Bolivia and travelling extensively to advise global telecommunications companies on their networks.

, and and travelling extensively to advise global telecommunications companies on their networks. Moved to the United Kingdom in 2001 to join NASDAQ-listed WFI as VP of Engineering and later became their Managing Director running their EMEA business. This was sold to LCC in 2007.

in 2001 to join NASDAQ-listed WFI as VP of Engineering and later became their Managing Director running their EMEA business. This was sold to LCC in 2007. Joined Nokia in 2007, living in the United Kingdom , Dubai and Finland and serving in multiple roles including Global Head of Network Planning and Optimization, Global Head of Care and President Middle East and Africa .

, and and serving in multiple roles including Global Head of Network Planning and Optimization, Global Head of Care and President Middle East and . Last role in Nokia was Nokia's President – Global Services and member of Nokia executive board, from 2014 to 2018, where he was responsible for a global P&L of €6 billion and 25,000 employees.

In 2019 joined West Midlands 5G and AWTG as chair and Bain & Company as a senior advisor based in the United Kingdom as well as a number of other board and advisory roles.

as well as a number of other board and advisory roles. Resides in the United Kingdom with his wife and four children.

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications designs, builds and operates communications infrastructure – cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio and IP networks – connecting communities around the world. With a heritage of over 90 years, BAI creates networks that unlock new services and revenue streams for our customers, enabling them to deliver better connected and enhanced experiences for people, communities and economies, every day.

With operations in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the USA, BAI also has a majority stake in Transit Wireless (New York).

