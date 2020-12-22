Global Exhibition Organising Market Report 2020 Featuring Informa Markets, Reed Exhibitions, Messe Frankfurt, Clarion, Comexposium, Messe Munchen, Messe Dusseldorf, Hyve, GL Events & Deutsche Messe

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Globex 2020 - The Global Exhibition Organising Market: Assessment and Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This year Globex features a much needed, deep dive into the impacts of COVID-19 in 2020 and market projections for 2022.

The latest edition of Globex features:

A deep dive into the impacts of COVID-19

Market projections to 2022

Full geographic market profiles

Individual chapters on 20 mature & emerging countries (c.400 pages)

Growth strategies of leading international and local organisers

Latest M&A activity and analysis

Major industry trends - e.g. digital acceleration

Latest KPI data on the organiser and top exhibitions performance in each country

Each of the 20 country chapters contains:

Summary

Market size and forecast

Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

Sector split

Competitive dynamics

Venues

Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

Globex 2020 Contains:

Executive summary (c.70 pages)

Individual chapters on 20 mature & emerging countries (c.400 pages)

Easy-access and easy-browse interactive PDFs

Excel data tables

5 user licenses with online-only access

Who is Globex for?

The Globex report is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Summary on Historical Trends (2015-2019)

1.1. Overall market size and growth

1.2 Market size and growth by country

Overall market development by country

Volume development

Price development

Sector split

Revenue split

2. Market Outlook

2.1 Covid impact assessment in 2020

2.2 The publisher's post-COVID vision of the exhibitions landscape

2.2.1 Forecast market dynamics (2020-2022)

2.2.2 Virtual acceleration within the exhibitions industry

2.3 Venue landscape

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Acquisition activity

3.3 Top 10 international organiser profiles

Informa Markets

Reed Exhibitions

Messe Frankfurt

Clarion

Comexposium

Messe Munchen

Messe Dusseldorf

Hyve

GL events

Deutsche Messe

4. Country Summaries

Brazil

China Hong Kong

Mainland China

France

Gulf Cooperation Council - GCC

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Italy

Mexico

Russia

Southeast Asia (excluding Indonesia)

Macau

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Turkey

UK

US

Each Country Summary Includes:

Summary

Historical market growth

Market outlook to 2022

Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

Sector split

Competitive dynamic

Venues

Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

