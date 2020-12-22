Global Exhibition Organising Market Report 2020 Featuring Informa Markets, Reed Exhibitions, Messe Frankfurt, Clarion, Comexposium, Messe Munchen, Messe Dusseldorf, Hyve, GL Events & Deutsche Messe
Dec 22, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Globex 2020 - The Global Exhibition Organising Market: Assessment and Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This year Globex features a much needed, deep dive into the impacts of COVID-19 in 2020 and market projections for 2022.
The latest edition of Globex features:
- A deep dive into the impacts of COVID-19
- Market projections to 2022
- Full geographic market profiles
- Individual chapters on 20 mature & emerging countries (c.400 pages)
- Growth strategies of leading international and local organisers
- Latest M&A activity and analysis
- Major industry trends - e.g. digital acceleration
- Latest KPI data on the organiser and top exhibitions performance in each country
Each of the 20 country chapters contains:
- Summary
- Market size and forecast
- Visitor and exhibitor dynamic
- Sector split
- Competitive dynamics
- Venues
- Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)
Globex 2020 Contains:
- Executive summary (c.70 pages)
- Individual chapters on 20 mature & emerging countries (c.400 pages)
- Easy-access and easy-browse interactive PDFs
- Excel data tables
- 5 user licenses with online-only access
Who is Globex for?
The Globex report is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Summary on Historical Trends (2015-2019)
1.1. Overall market size and growth
1.2 Market size and growth by country
- Overall market development by country
- Volume development
- Price development
- Sector split
- Revenue split
2. Market Outlook
2.1 Covid impact assessment in 2020
2.2 The publisher's post-COVID vision of the exhibitions landscape
2.2.1 Forecast market dynamics (2020-2022)
2.2.2 Virtual acceleration within the exhibitions industry
2.3 Venue landscape
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Acquisition activity
3.3 Top 10 international organiser profiles
- Informa Markets
- Reed Exhibitions
- Messe Frankfurt
- Clarion
- Comexposium
- Messe Munchen
- Messe Dusseldorf
- Hyve
- GL events
- Deutsche Messe
4. Country Summaries
- Brazil
- China Hong Kong
- Mainland China
- France
- Gulf Cooperation Council - GCC
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Mexico
- Russia
- Southeast Asia (excluding Indonesia)
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Turkey
- UK
- US
Each Country Summary Includes:
- Summary
- Historical market growth
- Market outlook to 2022
- Visitor and exhibitor dynamic
- Sector split
- Competitive dynamic
- Venues
- Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)
