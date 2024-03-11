Global Exoskeleton (Medical/Non-Medical) Market Analysis/Research Report 2023-2035: Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations, Patent Analysis, Blue Ocean Strategy, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exoskeleton Market 2023-2035 by Body Part Covered, Mode of Operation, Form of Exoskeleton, Mobility, End Users and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Exoskeleton Market is estimated to be worth over USD 20 billion in 2035 and is expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period (2023-2035)

The primary objective of this market report is to conduct a comprehensive market forecast analysis, aiming to estimate both the current market size and the future opportunities for exoskeleton companies over the next decade. Through an in-depth examination of historical market data within the industry, we have sought to gain a profound understanding of the evolutionary market trends.

Beyond the healthcare industry, exoskeleton technology is serving to augment the performance as well as prevent work-related accidents of workers employed in a wide range of industries, such as construction, logistics, vehicle factory, aircraft manufacture, shipyard, automotive / metal mechanics industry, foundry, aeronautics, maintenance, and other factory works.

Despite their widespread benefits, several factors, including the cost barriers and lack of awareness limit the adoption of these devices amongst users. In order to ensure wider acceptance, exoskeleton companies are focusing their R&D efforts to lower the cost of exoskeleton, as well as integrating technologies such as cloud computing, deep learning, smart sensors and artificial intelligence in their exoskeleton portfolio.

As the exoskeleton technology advances and the cost of exoskeletons decreases, and the stakeholders recognize the positive return on investment (ROI) on exoskeleton products (owing to higher benefit-cost ratio), the adoption of this nascent exoskeleton technology across various industries is poised to grow, ultimately driving the growth of the global exoskeleton market during the forecast period.

The majority of the exoskeleton companies are headquartered in North America, followed by those based in Europe. Consequently, nearly 40% of the global market for exoskeletons is anticipated to be captured by exoskeleton companies based in North America, in 2035. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that approximately 61 million people in the United States live with various forms of impairment, and among these individuals, mobility disabilities constitute a significant portion, accounting for 13.7% of the disabled population.

As per the projections of the United States Census Bureau (USCB), the US population aged 65 and older is expected to more than double by the year 2050. This demographic shift has the potential to significantly increase the demand for medical exoskeletons throughout the nation. Further, the exoskeleton market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR of ~30% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

Market Trends: Partnerships and Collaborations on the Rise for Medical Exoskeleton

In recent years, several partnerships have been inked by industry stakeholders, in order to consolidate their presence in this field. It is worth highlighting that nearly 60% of deals were forged in the last three years (since 2020). Interestingly, most of the agreements were distribution agreements (26%), followed by product / technology development agreements (15%).

In July 2023, Wandercraft entered into an agreement with Brazilian Health authority to provide its two Atalante X exoskeletons at Lucy Montoro, a Brazilian neurological rehabilitation institution to support patient rehabilitation and medical research. Further, in June 2023, Trexo Robotics entered into a commercialization agreement with Keystone Education Group to use their Trexo Robotic Gait Trainer exoskeleton for children with autism spectrum disorder.

Key Exoskeleton Companies Profiled

Bionic Yantra

CYBERDYNE

Ekso Bionics

ExoAtlet

Fourier Intelligence

Gloreha

Guangzhou Yikang Medical Equipment

Hexar Humancare

Hocoma

MediTouch

Milebot Robotics

Myomo

Neofect

NextStep Robotics

Panasonic

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics

Roam Robotics

Trexo Robotics

Tyromotion

U&O Technologies

