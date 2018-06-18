Global Exoskeleton Robots Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 by Product Function, Power Technology, Mobility Types & End-Users

The Global Exoskeleton Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emerging start-ups in exoskeleton robots and high growth in developing economies.



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emerging Start-Ups in Exoskeleton Robots

3.1.2 High Growth in Developing Economies

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Exoskeleton Robots

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Product Function

4.1 Lower body Exoskeletons

4.2 Full body Exoskeletons

4.3 Upper body Exoskeletons



5 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Power Technology

5.1 Passive Exoskeletons

5.2 Active Exoskeletons



6 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Mobility Types

6.1 Mobile

6.2 Tethered Exoskeletons

6.3 Stationary



7 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By End User

7.1 Rehabilitation

7.2 Military

7.3 Construction

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Industrial

7.6 Other End Users



8 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies



Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne

Honda

Rex Bionics

US Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Myomo

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

Parker Hannifin

Panasonic

Hocoma

AlterG

Finmeccanica

Sarcos Robotics

Toyota Motors

ReWalk

