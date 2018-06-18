Global Exoskeleton Robots Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 by Product Function, Power Technology, Mobility Types & End-Users

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Exoskeleton Robots Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Exoskeleton Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emerging start-ups in exoskeleton robots and high growth in developing economies.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Emerging Start-Ups in Exoskeleton Robots
3.1.2 High Growth in Developing Economies
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Exoskeleton Robots
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Product Function
4.1 Lower body Exoskeletons
4.2 Full body Exoskeletons
4.3 Upper body Exoskeletons
5 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Power Technology
5.1 Passive Exoskeletons
5.2 Active Exoskeletons
6 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Mobility Types
6.1 Mobile
6.2 Tethered Exoskeletons
6.3 Stationary
7 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By End User
7.1 Rehabilitation
7.2 Military
7.3 Construction
7.4 Healthcare
7.5 Industrial
7.6 Other End Users
8 Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Bionik Laboratories Corp.
- Cyberdyne
- Honda
- Rex Bionics
- US Bionics
- LockHeed Martin
- Interactive Motion Technologies
- Myomo
- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd
- Parker Hannifin
- Panasonic
- Hocoma
- AlterG
- Finmeccanica
- Sarcos Robotics
- Toyota Motors
- ReWalk
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppb9gr/global?w=5
