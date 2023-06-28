Global Exoskeleton Robots Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exoskeleton Robots: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Exoskeleton Robots estimated at US$896.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $384.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.7% CAGR



The Exoskeleton Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$384.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$613.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 20.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Exoskeleton Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Provides Major Springboard to Full-Body, Powered Exoskeleton Deployment

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern Technologies for Better Care

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Exoskeleton Robotics Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Exoskeleton Robots: Wearable Machines to Augment Human Strength

Increasing Adoption of Active & Passive Exoskeletons

Rising Demand Amps Up Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market to Action-Packed Future

Mobile Exoskeletons Dominate and Buoy the Market

Active and Passive Exoskeletons: Primary Segments of Robotic Exoskeletons

Prominent Factors with Positive Cascading Effect on Robotic Exoskeletons Market

High Adoption in Medical & Military Applications

Technological Advances to Drive Growth

Select Innovations & Advancements

Analysis by End-Use: Healthcare Remains Primary Segment

World Exoskeleton Robots Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Healthcare, Industrial, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: North America Remains the Most Lucrative Market

World Exoskeleton Robots Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Exoskeleton Robots Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Scenario

Budding Market for Robotic Exoskeletons Marked by Fierce Competition

Recent Market Activity

Exoskeleton Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains

Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again

Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced Mobility Therapy

Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P

Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well

Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices

Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in the US for 2004-2019

Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Workforce by Type for 2020

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector

Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots

Global Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads

Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry Capabilities Widen the Business Case

Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country

Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology

AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots

US Marines to Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots

Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots

Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth

Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of Smart Exoskeletons

Global Smart Textile Market (In US$ Billion) for Years

Ongoing Research Efforts to Open New Avenues

Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption

