Global Exosome Development and Manufacturing Services Market Report 2022-2035 with Executive Insights from EVerZom, Clara Biotech, & RoosterBio

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 -- The "Exosome Development and Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Exosome Development and Manufacturing Services Market" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely future potential of exosome service providers over the next decade. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Exosomes are extracellular vesicles that play an important role in cell-to-cell communication and act as carriers of circulating nucleic acids, lipids and proteins in body. Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of exosomes in disease diagnosis and drug delivery applications, owing to their ability to act as biomarkers for various diseases and transport important functional elements. Given the various benefits, exosomes have gained significant interest in the biopharmaceutical industry, likely to result in their increased demand.

However, the development and manufacturing of exosomes is associated with several challenges, including lack of standardized isolation and purification methods, limited drug loading ability, and inadequate clinical grade production and GMP compliant industrial scale-up. Therefore, outsourcing of exosome development and manufacturing is seen as a preferable option by companies focused on development of exosome based diagnostics and therapeutics.



Presently, several companies offer services for exosome development and manufacturing. The primary benefit of engaging service providers is to overcome various challenges related to exosome development, such as heterogeneity of exosomes, optimization of exosome isolation, purification and characterization methods and lack of specific biomarkers.

Further, in order to leverage the full potential of exosomes, advanced exosome technologies are being developed to fully substructure their therapeutic applications. In addition, extensive research is being conducted to develop methods for extraction of exosomes with high level of purity and sensitivity.

The growth in research over the last few years is evident from the published scientific literature and the clinical trial activity in this domain. The market has also witnessed substantial partnership activity, including several technology licensing deals. Moreover, the service providers are actively upgrading their capabilities and infrastructure to accommodate the current and anticipated demand for these extracellular vesicles.

Driven by the ongoing research activity, technological advancements and efforts of the players offering exosome development and manufacturing services, the market is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the existing market size, primary growth factors and opportunity within the exosome development and manufacturing services market in the mid to long term.

In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of 6,451 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on exosomes on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of service(s) offered, emerging focus areas. The chapter also highlights the top journals (in terms of number of articles published and impact factor).

A detailed analysis of the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, type of event platform, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events), active industry and non-industry participants, designation of participants, affiliated department of participant, active speakers (in terms of number of events). The chapter also highlights the geographical mapping of upcoming events.

An overview of the landscape of exosome-based technologies, featuring analyses of various technology providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for exosome technologies, during the period between 2016 and 2021 (till November), taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical location, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry and non-industry players (on the basis of number of patents) and individual patent assignees (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio), patent benchmarking, patent characteristics and age of patents. The chapter also includes an insightful valuation analysis.

A detailed analysis of completed and ongoing clinical trials of exosomes, based on different parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, trial registration year and enrolled patient population, trial recruitment status, trial phase and number of patients enrolled, study design, type pf sponsor / collaborator, leading players (on basis of number of registered trials),emerging focus areas and location of the trials (on basis of number of registered trials and enrolled patient population).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering exosome related services?

Which are the various technology platforms available in the market for the development of exosomes?

What is the relative competitiveness of different exosome service providers?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activities related to exosomes?

How has the intellectual property landscape of exosomes evolved over the years?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences related to exosomes?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for exosomes?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to exosomes, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order):

Jonathan Carson (Strategic Marketing Manager, EVerZom)

(Strategic Marketing Manager, EVerZom) Navdeep Singh (Product Manager and Technical Lead, Clara Biotech)

(Product Manager and Technical Lead, Clara Biotech) Nicolas Rousseau (Chief Compliance Officer and Co-founder, RoosterBio)

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Types of Extracellular Vesicles

3.2.1. Apoptotic bodies: An Overview

3.2.2. Micro vesicles: An Overview

3.2.3. Exosomes: An Overview

3.3. Composition of Exosomes

3.4. Exosome Biogenesis

3.5 Exosome Development: An Overview

3.6. Manufacturing of Exosomes

3.7. Outsourcing of Exosomes related Services

3.8. Therapeutic Applications of Exosomes

3.8.1. Modification of Immune System

3.8.2. Exosomes as Targeted Drug Delivery Vehicles

3.8.3. Engineered Exosomes

3.9. Challenges Associated with the Development and Manufacturing of Exosomes

3.9.1. Lack of Standardized Isolation and Purification Methods

3.9.2. Limited Drug Loading Ability

3.9.3. Inadequate Clinical Grade Production

3.10. Future Perspectives



4. EXOSOME SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Exosome Service Providers: Developer Landscape

4.3. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Scope and Methodology

5.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Exosome Service Providers in North America

5.5. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Exosome Service Providers in Europe

5.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Exosome Service Providers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



6. COMPANY PROFILES: EXOSOME SERVICE PROVIDERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Players based in North America

6.2.1. Creative Bioarray

6.2.2 Creative Biolabs

6.2.3. Creative Biostructure

6.3. Key Players based in Europe

6.3.1. Amsbio

6.3.2. Cambridge Bioscience

6.3.3. Lonza

6.3.4. Qiagen

6.4. Key Players based in Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Exopharm

6.4.2. Sumika Chemical Analysis Service



7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. Exosome Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



8. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology



9. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. List of Global Events Related to Exosomes



10. EXOSOME BASED TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET OVERVIEW

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Exosome Technologies: An Overview

10.3. List of Exosome Technology Providers

10.4 Exosome Technologies: Information of Technology Related Services and Therapeutic Applications



11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Exosomes Technologies: Patent Analysis

11.4. Exosome Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5 Analysis of Patents by Age

11.6. Patent Valuation Analysis

11.7. Leading Patents by Number of Citations



12. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Analysis by Trial Status

12.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

12.5. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

12.6. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

12.7. Analysis by Trial Phase and Number of Patients Enrolled

12.8. Analysis by Study Design

12.9. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

12.10. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

12.11. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

12.12. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trails

12.13. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population



13. MARKET FORECAST

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

13.3. Exosome Development and Manufacturing Services: Technology Licensing Model

13.4. Global Exosome Development and Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035



14. CONCLUDING REMARKS



15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. EVerZom

15.3. Clara Biotech

15.4. RoosterBio



16. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



17. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

