Global Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Markets Report 2019 - Current and Important Business Tool to Evaluate New Commercial Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tool markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Description of immunological compatibility, cargo capabilities and other intrinsic therapeutic activities of exosomes

Details of isolation and detection techniques and description of reagents and tools used for exosome research

Evaluation of exosomal proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and discussion of their impact on microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry

Information on bioinformatics databases for exosome research and product development, including as ExoCarta, Vesiclopedia and EVpedia

Company profiles of the prominent players, including Codiak BioSciences, Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza), NonoSomiX Inc., and System Biosciences (SBI)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Exosome Definition and Nomenclature

Discovery of Exosomes

Exosomes Biogenesis and Processing

Exosome Components

DNA in Exosomes

Proteins in Exosomes

RNA in Exosomes

Isolation and Detection of Exosomes

Isolation Techniques

Exosome Detection

Bioinformatic Databases for Exosome Research and Product Development

ExoCarta

Vesiclepedia

EVpedia

Exosome Function and Physiology

Chapter 4 Exosome Diagnostic Market

Exosomal Proteins as Diagnostic Biomarkers

Exosomal Nucleic Acids as Diagnostic Biomarkers

Cancer Diagnostics as Market Potential for Exosome-Based Diagnostic Product Development

Prostate Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector

Breast Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector

Bladder Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector

Ovarian Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector

Lung Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in the Exosome Sector

Liquid Biopsy as Potential for Diagnostics in Exosome Sector

Exosomal Proteins and Nucleic Acids as Cancer Biomarkers in Assay Development

CNS Disorders and Neurodegeneration Diseases as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostics Product Development

Infectious Diseases as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development

Cardiovascular Diseases as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development

Prenatal Testing as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development

Organ Transplantation as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development

Market Participants in Exosome-Based Diagnostics Sector

Amarantus BioScience

Caris Life Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics

Exosome Sciences/Aethlon Medical

Exosomics Siena SPA

NanoSomiX

NX Pharmagen

NX Prenatal

Orion Pharma

Sistemic

Ymir Genomics

Additional Exosome-Based Diagnostic Market Participants

Evaluation of Current Diagnostics Sector in Exosome Market

Chapter 5 Exosome Therapeutic Market

Intrinsic Therapeutic Activity of Exosomes

Immunological Compatibility

Cargo Capabilities

Generation of Exosome-Mediated Therapeutics

Exosome Isolation and Purification from Biofluids or Cell Culture

Engineering Exosomes as Therapeutic Delivery Vehicles

Targeting Exosomes to Specific Recipient Cells

Designing Exosomes as a Synthetic Vector

Market Potential for Exosome Therapeutics

Market Participants in Exosome-Based Therapeutics Sector

Aegle Therapeutics

Aethlon Medical

Anjarium Biosciences

BioRegenerative Sciences

Capricor Therapeutics

The Cell Factory

Codiak BioSciences

Creative Medical Technology Holdings (CMTH)

DreiRosen Pharma

Evox Therapeutics

ExoCoBio

ExoCyte Therapeutics

Exogenus Therapeutics

Exopharm

Exotech Bio

Exovita Biosciences

Intrexon Corp.

Kimera Labs

MDimune

MolecuVax

Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paradigm Pharmaceuticals

ReCyte

Regeneus

ReNeuron

Therapeutic Solutions International

Unicyte AG

Additional Pharma and Biotech Companies with Potential Exosome Research Projects

Clinical Trials as Indicators for Exosome Market Development

Evaluation of Current Therapeutics Sector in Exosome Market

Chapter 6 Exosome Reagents and Research Tools Market

Market Overview

Isolation Methodologies and Reagents for Exosome

Detection Methodologies and Reagents for Exosome Research

Characterization Methods and Reagents for Exosome Research

Engineering Methods and Reagents for Exosome Research

Additional Products and Reagents for Exosome Research

Market Participants for Reagents and Tools for Exosome Research

101Bio

AMSBIO

Cell Guidance Systems

Ciloa

Evomic Science

Excytex

ExoCan

HansaBioMed (Lonza)

IzonScience

NanoSight (Malvern Instruments)

Nanoview Biosciences

System Biosciences (SBI)

Additional Market Participants for Reagents and Tools for Exosome Research

Evaluation of Current Tools and Reagents in the Exosome Market

Chapter 7 Global Exosome Therapeutic and Diagnostic Market by End User

Cancer Institutes

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Exosomal Proteins as Diagnostic Biomarkers

Exosome Nucleic Acids as Diagnostics Biomarkers

Exosomes: Novel Biomarkers for Clinical Diagnosis

Others: Pharmaceutical and Life Science Industries and Academic Institutes

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Chapter 9 Impact of Exosome Research on Specific Biopharmaceutical Market

Exosome Research Impact on Biomarker and Diagnostic Industry

Exosome Research Impact on MicroRNA Market

Exosome Research Impact on the Liquid Biopsy Market

Exosome Research Impact on Stem Cell Technologies Market

Exosome Research Impact on Prenatal Diagnostic Market

Exosome Research Impact on Agriculture and Food Industry

Exosome Research, Microfluidics and Nanotechnology

Exosome Research Impact on Skincare Industry

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

Japan Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Marker Summary



Chapter 12 Company Profiles



Codiak Biosciences

Evox Therapeutics Ltd.

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

Hansabiomed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza)

Nanosomix Inc.

System Biosciences (Sbi)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9g90e

