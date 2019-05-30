Global Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Markets Report 2019 - Current and Important Business Tool to Evaluate New Commercial Opportunities
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate new commercial opportunities in the exosome diagnostic, therapeutic and research tool markets. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. This market is complex and consists of a number of different sectors, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each sector and forecasts further trends and product and assay development in every category of this industry.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Description of immunological compatibility, cargo capabilities and other intrinsic therapeutic activities of exosomes
- Details of isolation and detection techniques and description of reagents and tools used for exosome research
- Evaluation of exosomal proteins and nucleic acids as diagnostic biomarkers and discussion of their impact on microRNA, liquid biopsy and stem cell research industry
- Information on bioinformatics databases for exosome research and product development, including as ExoCarta, Vesiclopedia and EVpedia
- Company profiles of the prominent players, including Codiak BioSciences, Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza), NonoSomiX Inc., and System Biosciences (SBI)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Exosome Definition and Nomenclature
- Discovery of Exosomes
- Exosomes Biogenesis and Processing
- Exosome Components
- DNA in Exosomes
- Proteins in Exosomes
- RNA in Exosomes
- Isolation and Detection of Exosomes
- Isolation Techniques
- Exosome Detection
- Bioinformatic Databases for Exosome Research and Product Development
- ExoCarta
- Vesiclepedia
- EVpedia
- Exosome Function and Physiology
Chapter 4 Exosome Diagnostic Market
- Exosomal Proteins as Diagnostic Biomarkers
- Exosomal Nucleic Acids as Diagnostic Biomarkers
- Cancer Diagnostics as Market Potential for Exosome-Based Diagnostic Product Development
- Prostate Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector
- Breast Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector
- Bladder Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector
- Ovarian Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in Exosome Sector
- Lung Cancer as Potential for Diagnostic Development in the Exosome Sector
- Liquid Biopsy as Potential for Diagnostics in Exosome Sector
- Exosomal Proteins and Nucleic Acids as Cancer Biomarkers in Assay Development
- CNS Disorders and Neurodegeneration Diseases as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostics Product Development
- Infectious Diseases as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development
- Cardiovascular Diseases as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development
- Prenatal Testing as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development
- Organ Transplantation as Market Potential for Exosome Diagnostic Product Development
- Market Participants in Exosome-Based Diagnostics Sector
- Amarantus BioScience
- Caris Life Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences/Aethlon Medical
- Exosomics Siena SPA
- NanoSomiX
- NX Pharmagen
- NX Prenatal
- Orion Pharma
- Sistemic
- Ymir Genomics
- Additional Exosome-Based Diagnostic Market Participants
- Evaluation of Current Diagnostics Sector in Exosome Market
Chapter 5 Exosome Therapeutic Market
- Intrinsic Therapeutic Activity of Exosomes
- Immunological Compatibility
- Cargo Capabilities
- Generation of Exosome-Mediated Therapeutics
- Exosome Isolation and Purification from Biofluids or Cell Culture
- Engineering Exosomes as Therapeutic Delivery Vehicles
- Targeting Exosomes to Specific Recipient Cells
- Designing Exosomes as a Synthetic Vector
- Market Potential for Exosome Therapeutics
- Market Participants in Exosome-Based Therapeutics Sector
- Aegle Therapeutics
- Aethlon Medical
- Anjarium Biosciences
- BioRegenerative Sciences
- Capricor Therapeutics
- The Cell Factory
- Codiak BioSciences
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings (CMTH)
- DreiRosen Pharma
- Evox Therapeutics
- ExoCoBio
- ExoCyte Therapeutics
- Exogenus Therapeutics
- Exopharm
- Exotech Bio
- Exovita Biosciences
- Intrexon Corp.
- Kimera Labs
- MDimune
- MolecuVax
- Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Paradigm Pharmaceuticals
- ReCyte
- Regeneus
- ReNeuron
- Therapeutic Solutions International
- Unicyte AG
- Additional Pharma and Biotech Companies with Potential Exosome Research Projects
- Clinical Trials as Indicators for Exosome Market Development
- Evaluation of Current Therapeutics Sector in Exosome Market
Chapter 6 Exosome Reagents and Research Tools Market
- Market Overview
- Isolation Methodologies and Reagents for Exosome
- Detection Methodologies and Reagents for Exosome Research
- Characterization Methods and Reagents for Exosome Research
- Engineering Methods and Reagents for Exosome Research
- Additional Products and Reagents for Exosome Research
- Market Participants for Reagents and Tools for Exosome Research
- 101Bio
- AMSBIO
- Cell Guidance Systems
- Ciloa
- Evomic Science
- Excytex
- ExoCan
- HansaBioMed (Lonza)
- IzonScience
- NanoSight (Malvern Instruments)
- Nanoview Biosciences
- System Biosciences (SBI)
- Additional Market Participants for Reagents and Tools for Exosome Research
- Evaluation of Current Tools and Reagents in the Exosome Market
Chapter 7 Global Exosome Therapeutic and Diagnostic Market by End User
- Cancer Institutes
- Hospital and Diagnostic Centers
- Exosomal Proteins as Diagnostic Biomarkers
- Exosome Nucleic Acids as Diagnostics Biomarkers
- Exosomes: Novel Biomarkers for Clinical Diagnosis
- Others: Pharmaceutical and Life Science Industries and Academic Institutes
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Chapter 9 Impact of Exosome Research on Specific Biopharmaceutical Market
- Exosome Research Impact on Biomarker and Diagnostic Industry
- Exosome Research Impact on MicroRNA Market
- Exosome Research Impact on the Liquid Biopsy Market
- Exosome Research Impact on Stem Cell Technologies Market
- Exosome Research Impact on Prenatal Diagnostic Market
- Exosome Research Impact on Agriculture and Food Industry
- Exosome Research, Microfluidics and Nanotechnology
- Exosome Research Impact on Skincare Industry
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- Japan Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 Marker Summary
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Codiak Biosciences
- Evox Therapeutics Ltd.
- Exosome Diagnostics Inc.
- Hansabiomed Life Sciences Ltd. (Lonza)
- Nanosomix Inc.
- System Biosciences (Sbi)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9g90e
