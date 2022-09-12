Global Exosome Market Report 2022: Potential in Cell-Free Therapeutics Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Sep 12, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Exosome Market - Market Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2022" report
Exosome technologies have been developing rapidly in recent years and substantial growth is expected for the market as they get integrated into the fields of liquid biopsy, precision medicine, and regenerative medicine. In particular, cancer-derived exosomes influence the invasive potential of cells by regulating angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them an extremely useful source of biomarkers for use in cancer detection, diagnosis, and therapeutic selection.
The cargo contained within exosomes can offer prognostic information for a range of diseases - including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases - as well as cancer. Researchers investigating exosome biomarkers have discovered, identified, and reported the presence of hundreds of biomolecules within the lumen of exosomes. This discovery has compelled a rapid rise in exosome-related cancer biomarker research, including the use of exosomes for the detection, monitoring, and treatment of a diverse range of oncologic conditions.
Importantly, exosomes are present within a diverse range of biofluids, including serum, plasma, urine, seminal fluid, CSF, saliva, tears, and breast milk. For this reason, exosome-based diagnostics are minimally invasive, offering ease of use and speed of detection. Exosomes can also act as prognostic indicators and predictors of a patient's response to a specific course of treatment.
Exosomes are also being explored for their use as cell-free therapeutics. For example, if a patient has a disease caused by a missing or defective protein or microRNA, the patient's exosomes can be isolated, modified with the appropriate siRNA or protein, and injected back into the patient for treatment. Numerous approaches are being researched for creating drug-loaded exosomes and exosomes themselves can exert powerful effects. For example, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have the capacity to suppress inflammation, prevent scar tissue formation, and mediate a healthy immune response.
The Era of Exosomes
For these reasons, exosomes have gone from being overlooked to rapidly gaining momentum as a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of cells without the risks and difficulties of administering cells to patients. Although exosomes were discovered more than 30 years ago, it was not until recently that the scientific community began to credit exosomes for a range of promising traits.
To date, three pharma companies (Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Roche Pharmaceutical Company) have signed partnership deals with exosome companies offering payment terms structured to deliver at or around $1 billion dollars. Within the past 5 years, there have been at least 7 partnership deals within the exosome industry, 8 large venture capital events, and 2 landmark acquisitions.
Today the exosome industry is witnessing:
- A surging number of scientific papers investigating exosomes and their applications
- Rising numbers of clinicals trials investigating exosome therapeutics and diagnostics
- Swelling appetite among investors for exosome technology
- An increasingly competitive IP environment
- A diverse range of co-development partnerships
- Proliferating numbers of exosome competitors in all major life science markets worldwide
- This global strategic report about the exosome industry reveals:
- The clinical pipeline for exosome therapeutics
- Clinical trial activity by type, region, phase, and sponsor
- Exosome industry events, including M&A activity, financing events, and IPOs
- Strategic partnerships and co-development agreements
- Competitors composing the global marketplace, including core technologies and products under development
- Market size determinations by market segment, with forecasts through 2030
- Exosome industry trends, competitive opportunities, and future directions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
2. EXOSOMES: AN OVERVIEW
3. EXOSOME ENGINEERING: THE NEW PLATFORM
4. MSC-DERIVED EXOSOMES IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE
5. EXOSOME RESEARCH
6. COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE EXOSOME RESEARCH TOOLS
7. SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS IN EXOSOMES
8. EXOSOME PATENT LANDSCAPE
9. EXOSOMES: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
10. CURRENT STATUS OF EXOSOME MANUFACTURING
11. EXOSOME ISOLATION APPROACHES
12. DIAGNOSTIC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES
13. THERAPEUTC APPLICATIONS OF EXOSOMES
14. APPLICATION OF EXOSOMES IN VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
15. CURRENT STATUS OF EXOSOME INDUSTRY
16. EXOSOME MARKET ANALYSIS
17. PROFILES OF EXOSOME MARKET COMPETITORS
