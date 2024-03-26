Global Exosome Market Size, Forecast, Trials and Trends Insights - Surging Number of Scientific Papers Investigating Exosomes and their Applications

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exosome Market: Size, Forecast, Trials, and Trends, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exosome technologies have been developing rapidly in recent years and substantial growth is expected for the market as they get integrated into the fields of liquid biopsy, precision medicine, and regenerative medicine. In particular, cancer-derived exosomes influence the invasive potential of cells by regulating angiogenesis, metastasis, and immunity, making them an extremely useful source of biomarkers for use in cancer detection, diagnosis, and therapeutic selection.

The cargo contained within exosomes can offer prognostic information for a range of diseases - including cardiovascular, renal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases - as well as cancer. Researchers investigating exosome biomarkers have discovered, identified, and reported the presence of hundreds of biomolecules within the lumen of exosomes. This discovery has compelled a rapid rise in exosome-related cancer biomarker research, including the use of exosomes for the detection, monitoring, and treatment of a diverse range of oncologic conditions.

Importantly, exosomes are present within a diverse range of biofluids, including serum, plasma, urine, seminal fluid, CSF, saliva, tears, and breast milk. For this reason, exosome-based diagnostics are minimally invasive, offering ease of use and speed of detection. Exosomes can also act as prognostic indicators and predictors of a patient's response to a specific course of treatment.

Exosomes are also being explored for their use as cell-free therapeutics. For example, if a patient has a disease caused by a missing or defective protein or microRNA, the patient's exosomes can be isolated, modified with the appropriate siRNA or protein, and injected back into the patient for treatment. Numerous approaches are being researched for creating drug-loaded exosomes and exosomes themselves can exert powerful effects. For example, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes have the capacity to suppress inflammation, prevent scar tissue formation, and mediate a healthy immune response.

For these reasons, exosomes have gone from being overlooked to rapidly gaining momentum as a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of cells without the risks and difficulties of administering cells to patients. Although exosomes were discovered more than 30 years ago, it was not until recently that the scientific community began to give credit to exosomes for a range of promising traits.

When exosome publications are analyzed, U.S. authors have published approximately 40% of the articles and China comes in second place. When the term "exosome" is searched in the scientific literature, Dr. Susanne Gabrielsson from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden is the leading author. When the term "extracellular vesicles" is searched, Unicyte AG, a regenerative medicine unit of Fresenius Medical Care, takes the lead. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has published more than 100 papers on exosomes and extracellular vesicles in combination with Professor Giovanni Camussi.

To date, three pharma companies (Takeda, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Roche Pharmaceutical Company) have signed partnership deals with exosome companies offering payment terms structured to deliver at or around $1 billion dollars. Within the past 5 years, there have been at least 7 partnership deals within the exosome industry, 8 large venture capital events, and 2 landmark acquisitions.

Globally, there are at least 204 clinical trials focusing on exosome-related studies. Of these, 114 trials are evaluating exosome-based therapeutics and 74 trials are testing exosome-based diagnostic tests. Currently, 93 of the exosome trials (45%) are observational studies and 111 of them (55%) are interventional studies. The exosome industry has also achieved two approvals of FDA-approved diagnostic tests: Bio-Techne's ExoDx Prostate IntelliScore Test for prostate cancer and Guardant's 360 CDx test for non-small cell lung cancer.

To characterize the rapidly expanding exosome market, the analyst has released a 312-page global market report that explores the growing demand for exosome therapeutics, diagnostics, research tools, and manufacturing technologies. The report reveals trend rate data for exosome patents, grants, scientific publications, and clinical trials. It highlights information about exosome industry partnerships, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, and financing events. It features company profiles for 118 global competitors from across the exosome marketplace. Importantly, it presents market size determinations by market segment with forecasts through 2030.

Today the exosome industry is witnessing:

A surging number of scientific papers investigating exosomes and their applications

Rising numbers of clinical trials investigating exosome therapeutics and diagnostics

Swelling appetite among investors for exosome technology

An increasingly competitive IP environment

A diverse range of co-development partnerships

Proliferating numbers of exosome competitors in all major life science markets worldwide

