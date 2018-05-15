Global Exosomes Market 2018-2023: Technical Difficulties with the Implementation and Usage of Exosomes

The global exosomes market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 18.0% during the forecast period of 2018-2023

The exosomes play a vital role in cellular communication, which encapsulates several biomolecules including lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids. This market is driven by increasing research and development activities particularly for drug delivery, cancer immunotherapy, and diagnostics. As per the regional analysis, the rise in funding, a large base of clinical research organization and rise in the development of novel technologies through better healthcare infrastruture, helps North America to dominate the exosomes market.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the exosomes market. According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancer, which were expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. In the US, as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.7 million of new cases of cancer I diagnosed in the country and nearly 0.6 million patients died from the diseases.



Exosomes extracted from cow milk is being used for the delivery of therapeutic molecules against lung and breast cancer. Moreover, exosomes derived from specific sites of the body are promising candidates for the anti-cancer vaccines due to its enhanced passive targeting due to small size, indigenous nature, and the ability to cross the biological barriers. Thus, the increase in the cancer cases in the hospitals directly increases the demand for the need of exosomes in its diagnosis as well therapeutics.



Other driving factors include technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures, growth in the government initiatives, and funding for exosome research with increased advanced applications for exosomes.



Technical Difficulties with the Implementation and Usage of Exosomes



The number of technical difficulties needs to be addressed for successful implementation of exosomes in various applications. This is one of the primary hinderances for the growth of the exosomes market. Some of the major difficulties include optimization of purification, increasing the homogeneity of exosomes, and efficient transfection strategies.



This is further accompanied by lack of technical information like type rotor, diameter, volume, and viscosity of the sample, which restricts the maximum utilization of exosomes potential. Moreover, the cumbersome nature of methods for isolation/purification and inability to distinguish between different cancer stages with incomplete understanding on the immune system limits the market.



