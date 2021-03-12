Global Expanded Graphite Market Trajectory & Analytics 2027, Featuring ACS Material, LLC, Asbury Carbons, Graphex Mining Ltd., Nippon Kokuen Group and More

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expanded Graphite - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Expanded Graphite estimated at US$202.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$351.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. Powder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$217.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Forms segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Expanded Graphite market in the U. S. is estimated at US$54.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ACS Material, LLC

Asbury Carbons

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphex Mining Ltd.

HP Materials Solutions, Inc.

Lkab Minerals AB

Nacional de Grafite

NeoGraf Solutions, LLC

Nippon Kokuen Group

Qingdao Braide Graphite Co. Ltd.

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Shijiazhuang ADT Carbon Material Factory

Triton Minerals Ltd.

Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Expanded Graphite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8h4fa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

