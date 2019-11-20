Global Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Gaskets Segment Projected to Drive the World Market
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market by Form (Sheets, Tapes, Membranes, Fibers), Application (Gaskets, Filtration & Sepration, Dielectric Constant), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global EPTFE market size is projected to reach USD 1,104.7 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2024.
This report covers the ePTFE market based on form, application, end-use industry, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.
The ePTFE market comprises major solution providers, such as W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Teadit (Austria) Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (US), Dexmet Corporation (US), Phillips Scientific, Inc. (US), Rogers Corporation (US), Poly Fluoro Ltd (India), Markel Corporation (US), Shanghai Lanle Plastics Co.Ltd (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ePTFE market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Increasing demand from oil & gas and chemical end-use industries to drive the overall growth of the ePTFE market.
at a CAGR of 6.2%. The ePTFE market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand from chemical, oil &gas, and transportation industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high manufacturing cost of ePTFE is likely to hinder the growth of the market.
Gaskets segment to drive the global market during the forecast period
The ePTFE market has been segmented based on application into gaskets, filtration & separation, dielectric constant, and others. Among these applications, the gaskets segment accounted for the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its flexible nature, which makes it a useful sealing material in bolted flange joints in pipelines, hydraulic systems, and pneumatic systems. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.
Oil & gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The oil & gas segment is growing rapidly owing to the various properties of ePTFE, including chemical inertness, thermal stability, and corrosion resistance make it suitable for use in vessel linings, seals, gaskets, spacers, plain bearings, gears, pipes, slide plates, and drilling parts. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of ePTFE in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, medical, and transportation, among others. China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the ePTFE market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector and growing construction industry. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Expanded PTFE Market
4.2 Expanded PTFE Market, By Region
4.3 Expanded PTFE Market in APAC, By Country and Form, 2018
4.4 Global Expanded PTFE Market, By Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for ePTFE Gaskets from the Oil & Gas and Chemical Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of ePTFE
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Use in Microfiltration and Venting Applications, and Medical Accessories
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Oil & Gas Prices
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants
6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.2.1 Trends of Oil Production and Drilling
6.2.2 Trends of Gas Production
6.2.3 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.2.4 Contribution of Healthcare Spending to GDP
6.3 Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Patent Analysis
7 Expanded PTFE Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sheets
7.2.1 ePTFE Sheets are Used as Sealing Materials in Various Industries
7.3 Tapes
7.3.1 The Soft and Flexible Nature of ePTFE Tapes Help Provide Seal on Irregular Surfaces
7.4 Membranes
7.4.1 ePTFE Membranes Have High Filtration Efficiency and Air Permeability
7.5 Fibers
7.5.1 ePTFE Fabrics Can Be Bonded to Many Materials Using Resins
7.6 Others
8 Expanded PTFE Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Gaskets
8.2.1 Increased Demand for Acoustic Insulation in the Construction Industry is Expected to Boost the Market
8.3 Filtration & Separation
8.3.1 Aerosol Sampling, Air Venting, and Gas Filtration are Among the Major Uses of ePTFE Filters
8.4 Dielectric Materials
8.4.1 Cables for High Data Rate, Power and Signal Delivery, and Capacitors are Some of the Key Uses of ePTFE-Based Dielectric Materials
8.5 Others
9 Expanded PTFE Market, By End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.2.1 ePTFE is Used in Pipe Liners, Coatings, Control Line Encapsulation, Power Cables, and Other Applications in This End-Use Industry
9.3 Chemical
9.3.1 ePTFE Prevents Contamination of Products and Maintains Purity of Processing Streams
9.4 Transportation
9.4.1 ePTFE is Used in Low Friction Applications in the Automotive Industry
9.5 Medical
9.5.1 The Applications of ePTFE are Growing in This End-Use Industry
9.6 Others
10 Expanded PTFE Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 APAC
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 China is the Largest Producer of the Major Raw Materials for Fluoropolymer
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 High Growth Prospects of the Chemical Industry in the Country are Expected to Propel the Market in the Future
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From the Chemical Industry is Fueling the Market
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 The Automotive Industry is One of the Key End Users of ePTFE in the Country
10.2.5 Indonesia
10.2.5.1 Urbanization is Expected to Indirectly Influence the Demand for ePTFE in the Country
10.2.6 Rest of APAC
10.3 North America
10.3.1 US
10.3.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Chemical Industry is Expected to Drive the Market
10.3.2 Canada
10.3.2.1 The Growing Chemical Industry is Boosting the Market
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.3.1 The Country's Electronics Industry Holds Potential for Market Growth
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 Germany
10.4.1.1 As an Automotive Production Hub, Germany Witnesses Demand for ePTFE From the Country's Automotive Industry
10.4.2 France
10.4.2.1 The Chemical Industry Offers Opportunities for ePTFE Manufacturers in the Country
10.4.3 Russia
10.4.3.1 The Country's Pharmaceutical Industry is Promising for the Growth of the ePTFE Market
10.4.4 UK
10.4.4.1 The Consumption of ePTFE is Growing in the Country's Machinery Production Sector
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.5.1 The Recovery of the Country's Chemical Industry is Positive for the ePTFE Market Growth
10.4.6 Spain
10.4.6.1 Growing End-Use Industries and Economic Expansion are Driving the Market
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 The Petrochemical Industry is Impacting the Demand for ePTFE Positively
10.5.2 Iran
10.5.2.1 The Country has A Significant Number of Onshore Crude Oil Reserves
10.5.3 UAE
10.5.3.1 The Country is One of the World's 10 Largest Oil and Natural Gas Producers
10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 The Growth of the Chemical Industry is Expected to Increase the Demand for ePTFE
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.2.1 Argentina has the Third-Largest Automobile Industry in the Region
10.6.3 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Expansion
11.3.2 New Product Launch
12 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis
12.1 W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
12.2 Donaldson Company, Inc.
12.3 Teadit
12.4 Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
12.5 Dexmet Corporation
12.6 Phillips Scientific Inc.
12.7 Rogers Corporation
12.8 Poly Fluoro Ltd.
12.9 Markel Corporation
12.10 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Co. Ltd.
12.11 Other Players
12.11.1 Wuxi Rayflon Polymer Technology Co.
12.11.2 Nitto Denko
12.11.3 Teflex Gasket
12.11.4 Sealmax
12.11.5 Sanghvi Techno Products
12.11.6 KWO Dichtungstechnik GmbH
12.11.7 Ningbo Changqi International Co. Ltd
12.11.8 Zhejiang Jiari Fluoroplastic Co. Ltd.
12.11.9 Inventro Polymers
12.11.10 International Polymer Engineering
12.11.11 Adtech Polymer Engineering
12.11.12 PAR Group
12.11.13 Avko
