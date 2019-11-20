Global Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Gaskets Segment Projected to Drive the World Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market by Form (Sheets, Tapes, Membranes, Fibers), Application (Gaskets, Filtration & Sepration, Dielectric Constant), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Medical, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EPTFE market size is projected to reach USD 1,104.7 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2024.



This report covers the ePTFE market based on form, application, end-use industry, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



The ePTFE market comprises major solution providers, such as W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Teadit (Austria) Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (US), Dexmet Corporation (US), Phillips Scientific, Inc. (US), Rogers Corporation (US), Poly Fluoro Ltd (India), Markel Corporation (US), Shanghai Lanle Plastics Co.Ltd (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ePTFE market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing demand from oil & gas and chemical end-use industries to drive the overall growth of the ePTFE market.



at a CAGR of 6.2%. The ePTFE market is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand from chemical, oil &gas, and transportation industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high manufacturing cost of ePTFE is likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Gaskets segment to drive the global market during the forecast period



The ePTFE market has been segmented based on application into gaskets, filtration & separation, dielectric constant, and others. Among these applications, the gaskets segment accounted for the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its flexible nature, which makes it a useful sealing material in bolted flange joints in pipelines, hydraulic systems, and pneumatic systems. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



Oil & gas segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The oil & gas segment is growing rapidly owing to the various properties of ePTFE, including chemical inertness, thermal stability, and corrosion resistance make it suitable for use in vessel linings, seals, gaskets, spacers, plain bearings, gears, pipes, slide plates, and drilling parts. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of ePTFE in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, medical, and transportation, among others. China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the ePTFE market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector and growing construction industry. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Expanded PTFE Market

4.2 Expanded PTFE Market, By Region

4.3 Expanded PTFE Market in APAC, By Country and Form, 2018

4.4 Global Expanded PTFE Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for ePTFE Gaskets from the Oil & Gas and Chemical Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of ePTFE

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Use in Microfiltration and Venting Applications, and Medical Accessories

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Oil & Gas Prices



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.2.1 Trends of Oil Production and Drilling

6.2.2 Trends of Gas Production

6.2.3 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.2.4 Contribution of Healthcare Spending to GDP

6.3 Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Patent Analysis



7 Expanded PTFE Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sheets

7.2.1 ePTFE Sheets are Used as Sealing Materials in Various Industries

7.3 Tapes

7.3.1 The Soft and Flexible Nature of ePTFE Tapes Help Provide Seal on Irregular Surfaces

7.4 Membranes

7.4.1 ePTFE Membranes Have High Filtration Efficiency and Air Permeability

7.5 Fibers

7.5.1 ePTFE Fabrics Can Be Bonded to Many Materials Using Resins

7.6 Others



8 Expanded PTFE Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gaskets

8.2.1 Increased Demand for Acoustic Insulation in the Construction Industry is Expected to Boost the Market

8.3 Filtration & Separation

8.3.1 Aerosol Sampling, Air Venting, and Gas Filtration are Among the Major Uses of ePTFE Filters

8.4 Dielectric Materials

8.4.1 Cables for High Data Rate, Power and Signal Delivery, and Capacitors are Some of the Key Uses of ePTFE-Based Dielectric Materials

8.5 Others



9 Expanded PTFE Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.1 ePTFE is Used in Pipe Liners, Coatings, Control Line Encapsulation, Power Cables, and Other Applications in This End-Use Industry

9.3 Chemical

9.3.1 ePTFE Prevents Contamination of Products and Maintains Purity of Processing Streams

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 ePTFE is Used in Low Friction Applications in the Automotive Industry

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 The Applications of ePTFE are Growing in This End-Use Industry

9.6 Others



10 Expanded PTFE Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 APAC

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China is the Largest Producer of the Major Raw Materials for Fluoropolymer

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 High Growth Prospects of the Chemical Industry in the Country are Expected to Propel the Market in the Future

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From the Chemical Industry is Fueling the Market

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 The Automotive Industry is One of the Key End Users of ePTFE in the Country

10.2.5 Indonesia

10.2.5.1 Urbanization is Expected to Indirectly Influence the Demand for ePTFE in the Country

10.2.6 Rest of APAC

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Chemical Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 The Growing Chemical Industry is Boosting the Market

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 The Country's Electronics Industry Holds Potential for Market Growth

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 As an Automotive Production Hub, Germany Witnesses Demand for ePTFE From the Country's Automotive Industry

10.4.2 France

10.4.2.1 The Chemical Industry Offers Opportunities for ePTFE Manufacturers in the Country

10.4.3 Russia

10.4.3.1 The Country's Pharmaceutical Industry is Promising for the Growth of the ePTFE Market

10.4.4 UK

10.4.4.1 The Consumption of ePTFE is Growing in the Country's Machinery Production Sector

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.5.1 The Recovery of the Country's Chemical Industry is Positive for the ePTFE Market Growth

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.6.1 Growing End-Use Industries and Economic Expansion are Driving the Market

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 The Petrochemical Industry is Impacting the Demand for ePTFE Positively

10.5.2 Iran

10.5.2.1 The Country has A Significant Number of Onshore Crude Oil Reserves

10.5.3 UAE

10.5.3.1 The Country is One of the World's 10 Largest Oil and Natural Gas Producers

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 The Growth of the Chemical Industry is Expected to Increase the Demand for ePTFE

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Argentina has the Third-Largest Automobile Industry in the Region

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansion

11.3.2 New Product Launch



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.1 W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

12.2 Donaldson Company, Inc.

12.3 Teadit

12.4 Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

12.5 Dexmet Corporation

12.6 Phillips Scientific Inc.

12.7 Rogers Corporation

12.8 Poly Fluoro Ltd.

12.9 Markel Corporation

12.10 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Co. Ltd.

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Wuxi Rayflon Polymer Technology Co.

12.11.2 Nitto Denko

12.11.3 Teflex Gasket

12.11.4 Sealmax

12.11.5 Sanghvi Techno Products

12.11.6 KWO Dichtungstechnik GmbH

12.11.7 Ningbo Changqi International Co. Ltd

12.11.8 Zhejiang Jiari Fluoroplastic Co. Ltd.

12.11.9 Inventro Polymers

12.11.10 International Polymer Engineering

12.11.11 Adtech Polymer Engineering

12.11.12 PAR Group

12.11.13 Avko

