Global Expansion of Electric Power Systems in Aerial Transportation Augurs Well for Sustainable Aviation

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Electric Power System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study focuses on the electric power systems responsible for generating, converting, and distributing electricity throughout an aircraft, including energy storage and motorization systems. It analyzes the electric power system market for commercial narrow-body jets, widebody jets, regional jets, and turboprop aircraft, also providing data for the line-fit market and the aftermarket.

Electric power systems offer a compelling avenue for reducing fuel consumption and emissions and meeting the sustainability and cost-efficiency objectives of airlines and aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The commercial aircraft electric power system market exhibits sustained growth driven by technological progress, stringent government regulations regarding emissions, and the need for robust systems that can support diverse aircraft functions. Many startups and aircraft OEMs are thus focusing on increasing electrification in the commercial aviation industry and working on developing hybrid as well as all-electric aircraft.

The geographical scope of this study is global. The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with detailed market analysis provided for each region. The study also analyzes the competitive environment, examining the key players and their market shares, and provides revenue forecasts by industry vertical, application, and region.

The study identifies the key factors driving and restraining market growth and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Application
  • Key Competitors
  • Segmentation by Region
  • Research Methodology
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
    • Revenue Forecast by Application
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • More-electric Aircraft (MEA)

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Aviation
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Technological Innovation and Efficiency
  • Growth Opportunity 3: All-electric Aviation

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Forecast Analysis

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

