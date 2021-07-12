Global Experts At The Forefont Of Research On Thrombosis And Hemostasis Gather For Annual ISTH 2021 Congress Hosted Virtually

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) will hold its 2021 Congress virtually from July 17-21. More than 7,000 scientists, researchers and physicians representing over 100 countries will attend to present, learn and exchange ideas on basic, translational and clinical research, and discuss the diagnostic and therapeutic advances in bleeding and clotting disorders.

"We are excited to connect clinicians, scientists and researchers from around the world with an interest in thrombosis and hemostasis as part of the Virtual Congress," said ISTH President Jeffrey Weitz, M.D. "Though we did not originally plan on hosting it online only, we are committed to continue to share the best and most innovative science in thrombosis and hemostasis especially for ISTH members who play a major role in the treatment and care of patients with COVID-19."

The Congress Chair Sriram Krishnaswamy, Ph.D., and members of the local organizing committee will host the Virtual Congress live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Dr. Krishnaswamy and the local organizing committee will host plenary presentations and the Congress welcome ceremony on Saturday, July 17 from Philadelphia. Additional features of the scientific program include oral communications, late breaking abstracts, e-posters and recordings and virtual attendee interactions. The Virtual Congress will also include a virtual exhibition space for pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device companies as well as partner organizations, and will feature supported symposia and presentation theaters on the most recent diagnostic and therapeutic innovations in the field.

"We are delighted to host the ISTH 2021 Congress virtually from Philadelphia and share the rich history and culture of this location with the scientists and clinicians around the world," said Krishnaswamy. "The program will represent the most up to date science that the fields of thrombosis and hemostasis have to offer."

ISTH 2021 received more than 2,000 scientific abstracts, which will be presented as either online posters or oral communications. Abstracts cover the most important scientific topics in thrombosis and hemostasis such as arterial thromboembolism, coagulation and natural anticoagulants, diagnostics and OMICs, fibrinolysis and proteolysis, hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, pediatric bleeding and clotting disorders, platelets and megakaryocytes, role of the hemostatic system in cancer, inflammation and immunity, thrombotic microangiopathies, vascular biology, venous thromboembolism, and women's health. Full abstracts can be viewed at abstracts.isth.org.

