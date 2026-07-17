Global Experts Convene at IFCPC 2026: Topical Photodynamic Therapy Reshapes the Individualized Management Paradigm for Cervical Precancerous Lesions

PARIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th World Congress of the International Federation for Cervical Pathology and Colposcopy (IFCPC) took place in Paris, France, in 2026. Held concurrently was an international expert consensus symposium on the standardized application of topical photodynamic therapy (PDT) for cervical precancerous lesions, with involvement from Asieris Pharmaceuticals. Leading gynecologic oncologists and colposcopists from the United States, Europe, and China gathered to engage in in-depth discussions on core topics. Key areas of focus included clinical management strategies for high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL), i.e., cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grades 2/3 (CIN2/3), non-surgical treatment options, cervical tissue preservation, and the future development of topical PDT.

From Lesion Eradication to Comprehensive Decision–Making: A Profound Shift in the Management Philosophy of Cervical Precancerous Lesions

The management of cervical precancerous lesions is evolving from a sole focus on lesion removal to a holistic approach that balances disease control, quality of life, cervical structural integrity, patient preferences, and future reproductive health. Professor Elena Ratner from Yale School of Medicine emphasized that more individualized and diversified therapeutic options are needed in the management of patients with CIN. Non–invasive therapies that promote lesion regression and HPV clearance while reducing the burden of invasive procedures hold significant clinical development potential.

For decades, excisional procedures such as loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) and cold knife conization (CKC) have provided clear benefits in effectively reducing the risk of progression to cervical cancer. However, the traditional "one–size–fits–all" surgical approach no longer meets the growing clinical needs of female patients. Professor Mark H. Einstein from Montefiore Medical Center in the United States pointed out that the long–standing reliance on surgery to treat these lesions has inherent limitations—even resection of a small amount of cervical tissue cannot predict a patient's future pregnancy–related complications, and the impact on cervical structural integrity may increase long–term obstetric risks such as preterm birth, premature rupture of membranes, and cervical incompetence.

Beyond Surgery: The Evidence–Based Path of Non–Excisional Therapies

For a long time, traditional procedures like LEEP and CKC have been the mainstream treatment for cervical precancerous lesions. Although surgery effectively removes the lesion, it inevitably excises some cervical tissue, potentially affecting future fertility and increasing risks of miscarriage and preterm birth. Clinical management of CIN still requires more non–surgical, tissue–sparing therapies.

In this context, portable topical PDT technology, represented by hexaminolevulinate photodynamic therapy (HAL–PDT), has emerged. Professor Peter Hillemanns from Hannover Medical School in Germany and Professor Mark H. Einsteinbelieve that HAL–PDT demonstrates significant promise in promoting lesion regression and HPV clearance. Further research is needed to better define its value across different patient populations, lesion characteristics, and healthcare settings.

The APRICITY international multicenter Phase III trial provided key evidence. The study, led by Academician Jinghe Lang from Peking Union Medical College Hospital, showed that the histological regression rate in CIN2 patients after HAL–PDT treatment reached 57.5%, compared to 30.6% in the placebo group. Additionally, the study observed clearance effects against high–risk HPV types 16 and 18. ProfessorWen Di from Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, noted that the clinical benefits of HAL–PDT are strongly supported by high–quality evidence. The therapy combines direct targeted killing and host immune activation, offering unique clinical potential and application value in the treatment of HPV–related lower genital tract lesions. Based on this evidence, HAL–PDT has been officially approved in China for the treatment of CIN2, making it the world's first portable non–invasive photodynamic therapy.

Core Clinical Advantages of Portable PDT: Balancing Efficacy and Safety, Optimizing Treatment Experience and Accessibility

Portable topical PDT is expected to expand more convenient non–surgical treatment options for patients with CIN. Professor Marc Snijders from Canisius Wilhelmina Hospital in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, believes that this treatment model aligns with the current trend of "short–course, minimally invasive" therapy. In clinical practice, PDT typically requires only 1–2 outpatient sessions. The portable device is small and does not depend on large operating room facilities-allowing procedures to be performed in outpatient settings. This significantly enhances accessibility and coverage across various levels of healthcare institutions.

Regarding patient acceptance and treatment adherence, Professor Long Sui from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University pointed out that HAL–PDT is entirely non–invasive. As it requires no anesthesia and causes no anatomical damage to the cervix, the procedure significantly alleviates patient anxiety. Notably, international multicenter studies have confirmed high levels of both patient acceptance and treatment adherence. Professor Zoltán Novák, the Hungarian principal investigator of the APRICITY Phase III trial, also shared that the overall clinical outcomes of PDT exceeded expectations at his center, with the vast majority of patients tolerating the entire treatment well.

Professor Vladimír Dvořák, President of the Czech Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, further noted that PDT offers dual efficacy in lesion elimination and HPV clearance, meeting patients' desire for active treatment while maximally preserving cervical structure and function. Professor Lihui Wei from Peking University People's Hospital emphasized that over 60% of CIN2 patients in China are of childbearing age, making the preservation of cervical structure and fertility a core concern. Through topical drug application paired with an automated intravaginal cold-light device, HAL-PDT offers targeted photodynamic destruction of epithelial lesions.

In terms of implementation and rollout, Professor Marc Snijders stressed that systematic consideration must be given to costs, reimbursement pathways, environmental impact, standardized training, and quality control. From a training perspective, physicians can typically master and independently apply the procedure after standardized training, providing a prerequisite for the standardized deployment of portable topical PDT.

Global Consensus and Future Directions: Advancing Cervical Lesion Management into a Non–Invasive, Individualized Era

The IFCPC consensus symposium provided a platform for academic dialogue among experts from the United States, Europe, and China. Professor Lihui Wei noted that the international consensus discussion has dual strategic value—it lays the foundation for establishing globally unified clinical practice standards and builds a collaborative framework for future large–scale multicenter studies. Professor Long Sui of Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital added that China's advancements in PDT for cervical lesions can serve as a vital reference for the international consensus. These contributions offer valuable insights across multiple dimensions, including evidence-based data, procedural guidelines, and clinical pathways.

Looking ahead, Professor Peter Hillemanns pointed out two key areas of future focus: On the industry side, portable devices adaptable to multi–quadrant lesions need continuous iteration.On the clinical side, long–term efficacy data in diverse populations—such as those with extensive multifocal lesions, postmenopausal women, and patients with concomitant vulvovaginal diseases—are needed to further expand the indications for PDT. Meanwhile, Chinese and international experts have proposed a collaborative effort to develop a unified global clinical consensus. By integrating the international multicenter Phase III trial results, this initiative aims to extend the reach of non-invasive, fertility-sparing therapies to a broader population of women.

The participating experts unanimously agreed that topical PDT is an indispensable core component in the stratified management of CIN, marking a transition from the era of a "one–size–fits–all" surgical approach to a new phase of non–invasive, individualized treatment for cervical lesions.

SOURCE Asieris