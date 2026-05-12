Global Experts Establish New Name for PCOS to Reflect Multisystem Disease

CU Anschutz expert among U.S. leaders in global effort to modernize the condition's name and definition to better recognize disease is not primarily gynecological

AURORA, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting more than 170 million people worldwide, has been officially renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) following a landmark global consensus study published today in The Lancet.

The new name recognizes that the condition is not a primarily gynecological disorder, but is instead a complex, multisystem condition involving endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, dermatological and psychological health. Additionally, the recategorizing will include updates to clinical guidelines, medical education and international disease classification systems, ensuring the new terminology is adopted consistently worldwide.

"Renaming this condition is more than semantics; it's about finally recognizing the full reality of what patients experience," said Melanie Cree, MD, PhD, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz and one of only two U.S.-based pediatric endeocrinologists involved in this international effort. "For too long, the narrow definition of PCOS has overlooked its metabolic and hormonal complexity, leaving many patients undiagnosed or misunderstood.

"For decades, the term "polycystic ovary syndrome" has been widely recognized as inaccurate and limiting. Despite its name, many patients do not have ovarian cysts, which has obscured the condition's broader health implications.

This mischaracterization has had tangible consequences: delayed diagnoses, fragmented care, stigma and missed opportunities for early intervention in metabolic and cardiovascular risks. The newly adopted name, PMOS, directly addresses these shortcomings by:

Reflecting the condition's hormonal (polyendocrine) complexity

Acknowledging its strong metabolic and cardiometabolic affects

Continuing to emphasize the role of ovaries without overemphasizing reproductive aspects

"Language matters in medicine," said Cree. "The previous name often led to misconceptions and stigma, particularly around fertility. This change helps shift the conversation toward overall health rather than a single aspect of the condition."

Experts say this change is far more than cosmetic; it is expected to reshape how the condition is diagnosed, treated and researched globally. By moving beyond a narrow reproductive framing, PMOS:

Promotes earlier and more accurate diagnosis

Supports more holistic, patient-centered care

Reduces stigma associated with fertility-focused terminology

Expands research into metabolic and systemic impacts

As implementation begins, the new name, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), is expected to usher in a new era of awareness, research and improved outcomes for millions of patients around the world. This milestone reflects a growing global recognition: accurately naming a condition is foundational to understanding it and to delivering the care patients deserve.

"What makes this effort especially powerful is that it reflects the voices of thousands of patients and clinicians from around the world," said Cree. "This renaming sets the foundation for meaningful change, from medical education to clinical guidelines to public awareness, and ultimately, better outcomes for patient care."

About the University of Colorado Anschutz

The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus leading transformative advances in science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus includes the University of Colorado's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado - which see nearly three million adult and pediatric patient visits each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, exceptional patient care and top-tier professional training. The campus conducts world-renowned research supported by $890 million in funding, including $762 million in sponsored awards and $128 million in philanthropic gifts for research.

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Contact: Kelsea Pieters, CU Anschutz

[email protected] Phone: (804) 314-1360

SOURCE University of Colorado Anschutz