Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market Report 2023: Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Safety in Public Areas Boosts Growth

The Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 7,291.23 million in 2022, USD 7,943.79 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% to reach USD 14,967.13 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Terrorist Activities Across the Globe

Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Safety in Public Areas

Increasing Expenditure on Military Equipment

Restraints

High Cost of Explosive Equipment

Opportunities

Advancements in Technology and Design

Introduction of Laser Spectroscope Detection Technology

Challenges

Risk of Cyber Attack

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product Type, the market is studied across Ground-Mounted Screeners, Handheld Detectors, Robotics, and Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Detectors.

Based on Mobility, the market is studied across Fixed and Portable.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Aviation, Cargo & Transport, Military & Defense, and Public Places.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space.



