Global Explosives Markets 2015-2018 & 2022 - Annual Estimates & Forecasts with Profiles of 72 Companies Including Many Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Explosives in Metric Tons and in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Blasting Agents

Propellants

Pyrotechnics

Other Explosives

The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AEL Mining Services ( South Africa )

) Austin Powder Company (US)

Chemring Group PLC (UK)

Enaex SA ( Chile )

) EPC Groupe ( France )

) EPC-UK (UK)

Hanwha Corporation ( South Korea )

) Incitec Pivot Limited ( Australia )

) Dyno Nobel (US)

(US) MaxamCorp Holding, S.L. ( Spain )

) NOF Corp. ( Japan )

) Orica Ltd. ( Australia )

) Solar Group ( India )

) TITANOBEL SAS ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Explosives Market in Review

Market Dynamics

Outlook

Industry Structure

Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence

Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives

Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth

Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives

Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market Prospects for Explosives

Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Explosives Demand

Key Export and Import Statistics



2. MARKET TRENDS

Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases

Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market

Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum

Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise

Competitive Landscape

Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives

Futuristic Trends

Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth

Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market

Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods

Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market

Silent Fireworks

Daytime Fireworks

Bluer Blues

3-D Choreography

Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency and Safety in Fireworks Displays

Improved Software

State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment

Innovative Explosives

Superior Detonation

Safety to Drive Future Innovation

Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market

Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization of Manufacturing Activities

Explosive Manufacturers Unaffected by External Competition



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

EPC Group Acquires Nordex

SSE Purchases Orica's European Downstream Explosives Business

Orica and Yara Joint Venture Develops Ammonium Nitrate Plant in Western Australia

EURENCO Renews Partnership with Saab for Supply of Propellants and Explosives

Orica and Thales Enter into Long Term Contract to Develop Explosive Boosters in Australia

Hanwha Acquires LDE Corporation

Orbital Sciences and Alliant Techsystems' Aerospace and Defense Groups Marge to Form Orbital ATK

Nordex Signs Agreement with Alamos for Supply of Explosive Products

MAXAM North America Adds New Emulsion Plant in New York

PhosAgro and Orica Sign Long Term Contract for Emulsion Explosives Supply and Drilling & Blasting Works

Orica Commissions Modern Emulsion Explosives Plant to Supply PhosAgro

Nordex Explosives Enters into Agreement with the Pacific Group of Companies

Chemring Energetics Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Martin-Baker

Orica Inks ROG Mining Services Contract with Sydvaranger Gruve



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)

The United States (12)

(12) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (21)

(21) France (4)

(4)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)

(Excluding Japan) (33) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (7)

