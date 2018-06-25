Global Explosives Markets 2015-2018 & 2022 - Annual Estimates & Forecasts with Profiles of 72 Companies Including Many Key Players

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Explosives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Explosives in Metric Tons and in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Blasting Agents
- Propellants
- Pyrotechnics
- Other Explosives
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AEL Mining Services (South Africa)
- Austin Powder Company (US)
- Chemring Group PLC (UK)
- Enaex SA (Chile)
- EPC Groupe (France)
- EPC-UK (UK)
- Hanwha Corporation (South Korea)
- Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)
- Dyno Nobel (US)
- MaxamCorp Holding, S.L. (Spain)
- NOF Corp. (Japan)
- Orica Ltd. (Australia)
- Solar Group (India)
- TITANOBEL SAS (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Explosives Market in Review
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Industry Structure
Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence
Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives
Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth
Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives
Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market Prospects for Explosives
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Explosives Demand
Key Export and Import Statistics
2. MARKET TRENDS
Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases
Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market
Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum
Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise
Competitive Landscape
Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives
Futuristic Trends
Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth
Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market
Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods
Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market
Silent Fireworks
Daytime Fireworks
Bluer Blues
3-D Choreography
Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency and Safety in Fireworks Displays
Improved Software
State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment
Innovative Explosives
Superior Detonation
Safety to Drive Future Innovation
Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market
Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization of Manufacturing Activities
Explosive Manufacturers Unaffected by External Competition
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
EPC Group Acquires Nordex
SSE Purchases Orica's European Downstream Explosives Business
Orica and Yara Joint Venture Develops Ammonium Nitrate Plant in Western Australia
EURENCO Renews Partnership with Saab for Supply of Propellants and Explosives
Orica and Thales Enter into Long Term Contract to Develop Explosive Boosters in Australia
Hanwha Acquires LDE Corporation
Orbital Sciences and Alliant Techsystems' Aerospace and Defense Groups Marge to Form Orbital ATK
Nordex Signs Agreement with Alamos for Supply of Explosive Products
MAXAM North America Adds New Emulsion Plant in New York
PhosAgro and Orica Sign Long Term Contract for Emulsion Explosives Supply and Drilling & Blasting Works
Orica Commissions Modern Emulsion Explosives Plant to Supply PhosAgro
Nordex Explosives Enters into Agreement with the Pacific Group of Companies
Chemring Energetics Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Martin-Baker
Orica Inks ROG Mining Services Contract with Sydvaranger Gruve
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)
- The United States (12)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (21)
- France (4)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99m8sh/global_explosives?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-explosives-markets-2015-2018--2022---annual-estimates--forecasts-with-profiles-of-72-companies-including-many-key-players-300671446.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article