Global Explosives Markets, 2016-2024: Mining (Coal, Mineral, & Metal), Construction & Others - Leading Players are Orica Mining Services, Incitec, AECI, Austin Powder, & Maxam

The "Explosives - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Explosives in Metric Tons and in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Blasting Agents

Other Explosives

In addition, the report provides US Explosives analytics by the following End-Use Applications:



Mining (Coal, Mineral, & Metal)

Construction

Others

The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AEL Mining Services ( South Africa )

) Austin Powder Company ( USA )

) Chemring Group PLC (UK)

Enaex ( Chile )

) EPC Groupe ( France )

) EPC-UK (UK)

Hanwha Corporation ( South Korea )

) Incitec Pivot Limited ( Australia )

) Dyno Nobel ( USA )

( ) MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. ( Spain )

) NOF Corp. ( Japan )

) Orica Ltd. ( Australia )

) Solar Group ( India )

) TITANOBEL SAS ( France )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Blasting Agents

Ammonium Nitrate-Fuel Oil (ANFO)

Water Explosives

Other Explosives



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Explosives Market in Review

Market Dynamics

Outlook

Blasting Agents to Maintain Dominance

Mining Remains Primary Application

Strong Mining Activities in Developing Regions Boost Explosives Market

Industry Structure

Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence

Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives

Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth

Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives

Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market Prospects for Explosives

Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Explosives Demand



3. MARKET TRENDS

Mining and Construction Projects Ignite Explosives Market

Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases

Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market

Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum

Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise

Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives

Futuristic Trends

Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth

Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market

Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods

Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market

Silent Fireworks

Daytime Fireworks

Bluer Blues

3-D Choreography

Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency and Safety in Fireworks Displays

Improved Software

State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment

Innovative Explosives

Superior Detonation

Safety to Drive Future Innovation

Innovative Blasting Solutions from MAXAM

Australian Researchers to Develop Energetic Materials using 3D Printing

Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market

Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization of Manufacturing Activities



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

Types of Explosions

History and Development of Explosives

Development of Emulsions

Applications

Explosive Bonding

Explosive Rivets

Market Segmentation based on Composition

Blasting Agents

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Nitrate-Fuel Oil (ANFO)

Water Explosives

Over-break Control - A Key Blasting Technique

Line Drilling

Pre Splitting

Trim Blasting

Other Explosives

Explosives Classification based on Functionality

A. Initiating Explosives

Lead Azide

Lead Styphnate

Mercury Fulminate

Tetracene

B. Boostering Explosives

PETN

Tetryl

RDX

CH-6

C. Bursting Charge Explosives

Amatol

Ammonium Picrate

DBX

HBX

HMX Compositions

Picratol

Picric Acid

RDX Compositions

Tetrytol

TNT

Torpex

Trigonol

Plastic Bonded Explosives

D. Propellants and Other Explosives

Black Powder

Manufacturing Process

Ignition

Safety Fuse

Applications

Nitroglycerine

Applications

Dynamite

Notable Projects Involving Explosives

Low-Freezing Dynamite

Solid Propellants

Other Explosive Types - A Review

Liquid Oxygen Explosives

Nitramon/Nitramex Explosives

Chlorates/Perchlorates

Sprengel Explosives

Nitrostarch Explosives

Modern High Explosives

Nitrocellulosic Explosives

Blasting Caps

Electrical Firing

Electrical Blasting Machines

Ignition Systems

Delay Systems

Detonating Cord

Military Explosives - A Brief Overview

TNT

Picric Acid/Ammonium Picrate

Shaped Charges

Classification Based on Rate of Decomposition

High Explosives

Low Explosives

Classification Based on Composition

Explosive Mixtures

Explosive Compounds

Classification Based on Service Use

Propellants and Impulse Explosives

Disrupting or Bursting Explosives

Initiating Explosives

Auxiliary Explosives

Pyrotechnic Substances



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Global Explosives Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Orica Mining Services, Incitec, AECI, Austin Powder, Maxam, and Others

Global Leading Producers of Detonators (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, AEL, and Others

Explosive Manufacturers Unaffected by External Competition



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Orica Releases BlastIQ Digital Blast Optimisation Platform

Dynasafe Launches DynaSEALR P6M Explosive Containment Chamber

Orica Releases New Bulkmaster 7 MMU

Alliant Powder to Launch Improved Red Dot and Green Dot Reloading Powders

Orica Announces WebGen 100 Wireless Electronic Blasting System

EURENCO Launches New NK1404 and GB19T Propellants



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Rhne to Acquire 45% Advent's Stake in MAXAM

Orica Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Jiulian Development

BME Expands into the US with AXXIS Electronic Detonators

Enaex Acquires Majority Stake in Cachimayo Plant

SOLAR Partners with EURENCO to Supply Explosives and Propellants

EPC Nordex to Rebrand as EPC Canada

The Australian Defence Force Signs a Propellant Supply Contract with Thales Australia

Enaex Completes Construction of Emulsion Plant in Utah

BME Acquires AIS

Orica Acquires GroundProbe

EPC France Contracts with Razel-Bec for Drilling and Mining Work

EPC Group Acquires Nordex

SSE Purchases Orica's European Downstream Explosives Business

Orica and Yara Joint Venture Develops Ammonium Nitrate Plant in Western Australia

EURENCO Renews Partnership with Saab for Supply of Propellants and Explosives

Orica and Thales Enter into Long Term Contract to Develop Explosive Boosters in Australia



Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 84)

The United States (13)

(13) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (22)

(22) France (4)

(4)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)

(Excluding Japan) (35) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (6)

