Global Explosives Markets, 2016-2024: Mining (Coal, Mineral, & Metal), Construction & Others - Leading Players are Orica Mining Services, Incitec, AECI, Austin Powder, & Maxam
Jan 17, 2019, 07:00 ET
The "Explosives - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Explosives in Metric Tons and in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Blasting Agents
- Other Explosives
In addition, the report provides US Explosives analytics by the following End-Use Applications:
- Mining (Coal, Mineral, & Metal)
- Construction
- Others
The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AEL Mining Services (South Africa)
- Austin Powder Company (USA)
- Chemring Group PLC (UK)
- Enaex (Chile)
- EPC Groupe (France)
- EPC-UK (UK)
- Hanwha Corporation (South Korea)
- Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)
- Dyno Nobel (USA)
- MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. (Spain)
- NOF Corp. (Japan)
- Orica Ltd. (Australia)
- Solar Group (India)
- TITANOBEL SAS (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Blasting Agents
Ammonium Nitrate-Fuel Oil (ANFO)
Water Explosives
Other Explosives
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Explosives Market in Review
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Blasting Agents to Maintain Dominance
Mining Remains Primary Application
Strong Mining Activities in Developing Regions Boost Explosives Market
Industry Structure
Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence
Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives
Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth
Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives
Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market Prospects for Explosives
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Explosives Demand
3. MARKET TRENDS
Mining and Construction Projects Ignite Explosives Market
Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases
Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market
Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum
Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise
Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives
Futuristic Trends
Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth
Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market
Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods
Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market
Silent Fireworks
Daytime Fireworks
Bluer Blues
3-D Choreography
Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency and Safety in Fireworks Displays
Improved Software
State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment
Innovative Explosives
Superior Detonation
Safety to Drive Future Innovation
Innovative Blasting Solutions from MAXAM
Australian Researchers to Develop Energetic Materials using 3D Printing
Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market
Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization of Manufacturing Activities
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
Types of Explosions
History and Development of Explosives
Development of Emulsions
Applications
Explosive Bonding
Explosive Rivets
Market Segmentation based on Composition
Blasting Agents
Ammonium Nitrate
Ammonium Nitrate-Fuel Oil (ANFO)
Water Explosives
Over-break Control - A Key Blasting Technique
Line Drilling
Pre Splitting
Trim Blasting
Other Explosives
Explosives Classification based on Functionality
A. Initiating Explosives
Lead Azide
Lead Styphnate
Mercury Fulminate
Tetracene
B. Boostering Explosives
PETN
Tetryl
RDX
CH-6
C. Bursting Charge Explosives
Amatol
Ammonium Picrate
DBX
HBX
HMX Compositions
Picratol
Picric Acid
RDX Compositions
Tetrytol
TNT
Torpex
Trigonol
Plastic Bonded Explosives
D. Propellants and Other Explosives
Black Powder
Manufacturing Process
Ignition
Safety Fuse
Applications
Nitroglycerine
Applications
Dynamite
Notable Projects Involving Explosives
Low-Freezing Dynamite
Solid Propellants
Other Explosive Types - A Review
Liquid Oxygen Explosives
Nitramon/Nitramex Explosives
Chlorates/Perchlorates
Sprengel Explosives
Nitrostarch Explosives
Modern High Explosives
Nitrocellulosic Explosives
Blasting Caps
Electrical Firing
Electrical Blasting Machines
Ignition Systems
Delay Systems
Detonating Cord
Military Explosives - A Brief Overview
TNT
Picric Acid/Ammonium Picrate
Shaped Charges
Classification Based on Rate of Decomposition
High Explosives
Low Explosives
Classification Based on Composition
Explosive Mixtures
Explosive Compounds
Classification Based on Service Use
Propellants and Impulse Explosives
Disrupting or Bursting Explosives
Initiating Explosives
Auxiliary Explosives
Pyrotechnic Substances
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Global Explosives Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Orica Mining Services, Incitec, AECI, Austin Powder, Maxam, and Others
Global Leading Producers of Detonators (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, AEL, and Others
Explosive Manufacturers Unaffected by External Competition
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Orica Releases BlastIQ Digital Blast Optimisation Platform
Dynasafe Launches DynaSEALR P6M Explosive Containment Chamber
Orica Releases New Bulkmaster 7 MMU
Alliant Powder to Launch Improved Red Dot and Green Dot Reloading Powders
Orica Announces WebGen 100 Wireless Electronic Blasting System
EURENCO Launches New NK1404 and GB19T Propellants
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Rhne to Acquire 45% Advent's Stake in MAXAM
Orica Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Jiulian Development
BME Expands into the US with AXXIS Electronic Detonators
Enaex Acquires Majority Stake in Cachimayo Plant
SOLAR Partners with EURENCO to Supply Explosives and Propellants
EPC Nordex to Rebrand as EPC Canada
The Australian Defence Force Signs a Propellant Supply Contract with Thales Australia
Enaex Completes Construction of Emulsion Plant in Utah
BME Acquires AIS
Orica Acquires GroundProbe
EPC France Contracts with Razel-Bec for Drilling and Mining Work
EPC Group Acquires Nordex
SSE Purchases Orica's European Downstream Explosives Business
Orica and Yara Joint Venture Develops Ammonium Nitrate Plant in Western Australia
EURENCO Renews Partnership with Saab for Supply of Propellants and Explosives
Orica and Thales Enter into Long Term Contract to Develop Explosive Boosters in Australia
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 84)
- The United States (13)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (22)
- France (4)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (6)
