Global Express and Small Parcels Markets 2017-2022: Disruption And Innovation, Future Trends, Market Size And Forecasts, Survey & Major Players

As the global express and small parcels market continues to be influenced by e-commerce, the domestic and international markets are changing rapidly as new demands from consumers shift the operations of major express providers. Global Express & Small Parcels 2018 analyses this trend, and provides market sizing, with both 5-year CAGR and 2018 full year estimates for the first time, as well as in-depth analysis of pharma and healthcare sectors, including clinical trials and direct-to-patient services.

Key Questions the Report Asks and Answers:

How large was the global express and small parcels market in 2017, and how has that developed in 2018?

What are the growth prospects for domestic and international express over the next five years, and how is the rapidly developing cross-border e-commerce market influencing growth?

What are the express opportunities in pharma and healthcare sector?

Global Express Parcels Report 2018:

The global express parcels industry has undergone a major transformation over the past ten years. In the early 2000s the e-tailing revolution was in its infancy. It was far from certain that many of the major express players, such as UPS, FedEx or DHL, would embrace home delivery due to the high costs involved in the number of undelivered parcels caused by not-at-home end-recipients.



Higher margin B2B services, especially in the buoyant economic years in the run up to the Great Recession of 2008, drove innovation in the industry, with huge corporate budgets resulting in initiatives such as electronic proof-of-delivery notes, providing for greater levels of visibility in the supply chain. B2C home delivery companies, often off-shoots of traditional home shopping, catalogue retailers were seen as a separate sector. Today it is hard to convey the extent of the change in management sentiment and operational and technological focus with B2C such an important part of the major players' thinking and revenues.



No doubt the external demands being placed on express parcels carriers to meet the needs of e-retail customers will continue to drive changes in the industry for many years to come. However, this year's report will take a different perspective - examining how technological forces have the potential to transform the supply side of the industry from within.



Exclusive Highlights:

Market sizing - 2017 full year market size, 2018 H1 growth rate and full year forecast, 2017-2022 CAGR forecast

In-depth profiles of Alibaba, JD.com and Amazon

Comparative analysis of major international express providers

Analysis of express opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors by JMB

Latest Briefs Focussing on Express Market:

Is Amazon's new last mile scheme a threat to the integrators?

Impairments hit Nippon Express profits

JD.com sacrifices profits for long-term investments

Parcel growth propelled La Poste's 2017 revenues

This Report Contains:

Market sizing for the global express and small parcels market including 2017 market sizes, 5-year CARG growth rates 2017-2022, and 2018 H1 market size with 2018 full year forecast

Profiles of the major express providers and a comparative analysis of 2017 performance

Analysis of express opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector - including clinical trials and direct-to-patient delivery

Profiles of major shippers changing the express sector - Alibaba, JD.com and Amazon

Key Topics Covered:



1 Disruption And Innovation In The Express And Parcels Sector

1.1 Sharing Economy And Crowdshipping

1.2 New Market Entrants

Case Study: Alternative Delivery Systems - Uber's Threat To The Parcels Sector

Case Study: Urbantz

1.3 Incumbents: Fighting Back

Case Study: Ups: Investing In Innovation

Case Study: Geopost And 'Stuart'

On-Demand: The New Frontier For The Express Sector?

1.4 Amazon - The Ultimate Disruptor

Strategy

Operations

Last Mile

1.5 Blockchain In The Express Industry

1.6 Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Express Parcels Companies And Green Technologies

Are Alternative Energy Supplies Feasible?

1.7 New Technologies

Assets As A Service (On Demand/Sharing Economy)

Artificial Intelligence

Distributed Databases

Autonomous Vehicles

Internet Of Things

3D Printing

Distributed Manufacturing

2 Future Trends

2.1 Urbanization

Urban Express Deliveries And Diesel Bans

Europe

Asia

Americas

The Impact Of Diesel Bans

2.2 Globalization Or Regionalization?

Will Supply Chains Localise Or Globalise Over The Next Few Decades?

Background: Regionalisation, Near-Sourcing And Emerging Markets

Growth In The Import Content Of Exports Has Stalled

Key Questions Over The Future Of Globalization

The Next Stage Of Globalisation

Conclusion

3 Market Size And Forecasts

3.1 Global Express Parcels Market

3.2 Asia Pacific Express Parcels Market

3.3 European Express Parcels Market

3.4 Middle East Express Parcels Market

3.5 North American Express Parcels Market

3.6 Russia, Caucasus And Central Asia Express Parcels Market

3.7 South American Express Parcels Market

3.8 Sub-Saharan Africa Express Parcels Market



4 Global Express Market Survey



5 Major Express Players

5.1 Comparative Review Of The Year

5.2 Ups

5.3 Fedex

5.4 Dhl

5.5 Review Of Regional Players

Europe

Geopost (DPD)

GLS

Asia

The Chinese Ecosystem

SF Express

Middle East

Amazon In The Middle East

Aramex

