Global Express and Small Parcels Markets 2017-2022: Disruption And Innovation, Future Trends, Market Size And Forecasts, Survey & Major Players

As the global express and small parcels market continues to be influenced by e-commerce, the domestic and international markets are changing rapidly as new demands from consumers shift the operations of major express providers. Global Express & Small Parcels 2018 analyses this trend, and provides market sizing, with both 5-year CAGR and 2018 full year estimates for the first time, as well as in-depth analysis of pharma and healthcare sectors, including clinical trials and direct-to-patient services.
Key Questions the Report Asks and Answers:
- How large was the global express and small parcels market in 2017, and how has that developed in 2018?
- What are the growth prospects for domestic and international express over the next five years, and how is the rapidly developing cross-border e-commerce market influencing growth?
- What are the express opportunities in pharma and healthcare sector?
Global Express Parcels Report 2018:
The global express parcels industry has undergone a major transformation over the past ten years. In the early 2000s the e-tailing revolution was in its infancy. It was far from certain that many of the major express players, such as UPS, FedEx or DHL, would embrace home delivery due to the high costs involved in the number of undelivered parcels caused by not-at-home end-recipients.
Higher margin B2B services, especially in the buoyant economic years in the run up to the Great Recession of 2008, drove innovation in the industry, with huge corporate budgets resulting in initiatives such as electronic proof-of-delivery notes, providing for greater levels of visibility in the supply chain. B2C home delivery companies, often off-shoots of traditional home shopping, catalogue retailers were seen as a separate sector. Today it is hard to convey the extent of the change in management sentiment and operational and technological focus with B2C such an important part of the major players' thinking and revenues.
No doubt the external demands being placed on express parcels carriers to meet the needs of e-retail customers will continue to drive changes in the industry for many years to come. However, this year's report will take a different perspective - examining how technological forces have the potential to transform the supply side of the industry from within.
Exclusive Highlights:
- Market sizing - 2017 full year market size, 2018 H1 growth rate and full year forecast, 2017-2022 CAGR forecast
- In-depth profiles of Alibaba, JD.com and Amazon
- Comparative analysis of major international express providers
- Analysis of express opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors by JMB
Latest Briefs Focussing on Express Market:
- Is Amazon's new last mile scheme a threat to the integrators?
- Impairments hit Nippon Express profits
- JD.com sacrifices profits for long-term investments
- Parcel growth propelled La Poste's 2017 revenues
This Report Contains:
- Market sizing for the global express and small parcels market including 2017 market sizes, 5-year CARG growth rates 2017-2022, and 2018 H1 market size with 2018 full year forecast
- Profiles of the major express providers and a comparative analysis of 2017 performance
- Analysis of express opportunities in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector - including clinical trials and direct-to-patient delivery
- Profiles of major shippers changing the express sector - Alibaba, JD.com and Amazon
Key Topics Covered:
1 Disruption And Innovation In The Express And Parcels Sector
1.1 Sharing Economy And Crowdshipping
1.2 New Market Entrants
- Case Study: Alternative Delivery Systems - Uber's Threat To The Parcels Sector
- Case Study: Urbantz
1.3 Incumbents: Fighting Back
- Case Study: Ups: Investing In Innovation
- Case Study: Geopost And 'Stuart'
- On-Demand: The New Frontier For The Express Sector?
1.4 Amazon - The Ultimate Disruptor
- Strategy
- Operations
- Last Mile
1.5 Blockchain In The Express Industry
1.6 Alternative Fuel Vehicles
- Express Parcels Companies And Green Technologies
- Are Alternative Energy Supplies Feasible?
1.7 New Technologies
- Assets As A Service (On Demand/Sharing Economy)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Distributed Databases
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Internet Of Things
- 3D Printing
- Distributed Manufacturing
2 Future Trends
2.1 Urbanization
- Urban Express Deliveries And Diesel Bans
- Europe
- Asia
- Americas
- The Impact Of Diesel Bans
2.2 Globalization Or Regionalization?
- Will Supply Chains Localise Or Globalise Over The Next Few Decades?
- Background: Regionalisation, Near-Sourcing And Emerging Markets
- Growth In The Import Content Of Exports Has Stalled
- Key Questions Over The Future Of Globalization
- The Next Stage Of Globalisation
- Conclusion
3 Market Size And Forecasts
3.1 Global Express Parcels Market
3.2 Asia Pacific Express Parcels Market
3.3 European Express Parcels Market
3.4 Middle East Express Parcels Market
3.5 North American Express Parcels Market
3.6 Russia, Caucasus And Central Asia Express Parcels Market
3.7 South American Express Parcels Market
3.8 Sub-Saharan Africa Express Parcels Market
4 Global Express Market Survey
5 Major Express Players
5.1 Comparative Review Of The Year
5.2 Ups
5.3 Fedex
5.4 Dhl
5.5 Review Of Regional Players
- Europe
- Geopost (DPD)
- GLS
- Asia
- The Chinese Ecosystem
- SF Express
- Middle East
- Amazon In The Middle East
- Aramex
