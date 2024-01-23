Global Expression Vector Market Report 2023 - Significant Growth and Technological Advancements through 2028, with CAGR of 5.10%

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expression Vector Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Expression Vector Market has captured the attention of the biotechnological and pharmaceutical sectors with its impressive growth trajectory and market size. A newly released research publication highlights that the market, previously valued at USD 440.50 million in 2022, is poised to expand with a CAGR of 5.10% by 2028.

An expression vector has become an indispensable tool in the technological landscape of molecular biology and biotechnology, playing a pivotal role in gene therapy advancements. This DNA molecule acts a vehicle for gene delivery, which helps in synthesizing proteins and other genetic materials in host cells. With the spotlight on gene therapy and vaccine development, particularly in light of the recent pandemic, the significance of expression vectors has skyrocketed.

Key Market Drivers

  • A rising number of gene therapy applications foster a robust growth in the demand for expression vectors as they prove central in the delivery of therapeutic genes.
  • The expansion of vaccine development initiatives, including mRNA-based vaccines like those utilized in combating COVID-19, places expression vectors as a crucial component within this segment.
  • Gene therapy's potential in tackling rare and orphan diseases feeds into the increasing market demand, with ongoing enhancements in vector technology contributing to this rise.
  • Technological innovations offer more efficient, customizable vectors which are setting new performance benchmarks and expanding possible applications.

Market Competition and Trends

With growing competition, market players jostle for differentiation through research and innovation. Green bioprocessing and sustainable practices become increasingly central to operational strategies. The market experiences a trend toward the prioritization of environmental sustainability in expression vector production.

Regional Market Analysis

North America reigns supreme in the Global Expression Vector Market, with significant contributions from key market players and a consistent push for research and development. Its position is fortified by substantial investments, governmental funding, and the existence of world-class research facilities.

Segmental Insights

By host type, bacterial expression vectors command a considerable share of the market, favored for their efficiency in recombinant protein production. In terms of application, therapeutics hold the largest market share, underpinned by the surge in gene therapy and biopharmaceutical applications. Pharmaceutical and biotech sectors emerge as primary end-users, leveraging expression vectors for a suite of therapeutic applications including drug development and vaccine production.

Detailed Company Analysis

The report includes an in-depth examination of major companies shaping the market's landscape, considering the current market challenges such as safety concerns and the intricacy in maintaining environmental sustainability.

The comprehensive analysis provided in this research publication is critical for stakeholders in the expression vector marketplace, promising valuable insights into the market dynamics that are dictating growth patterns and shaping the future opportunities in gene therapy, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccine developments through 2028 and beyond.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Expression Vector Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Expression Vector Market, By Host Type:

  • Bacterial expression vectors
  • Mammalian expression vectors
  • Insect expression vectors
  • Yeast expression vector
  • Others

Expression Vector Market, By Application:

  • Therapeutic
  • Research
  • Others

Expression Vector Market, By End-User:

  • Pharmaceutical & biotech
  • Academic research
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,
  • Promega Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Merck KGaA
  • TAKARA HOLDINGS Inc.
  • GenScript Corp.
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Addgene, Inc.

