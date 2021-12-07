Global Extended Reality in Manufacturing Market Research Report 2021 Featuring FundamentalVR, XYZ Reality, WaveOptics, ROHM, & Holoride

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driving Next-generation Advancements in Manufacturing through Extended Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) technologies expect to accelerate in upcoming years.

Technology developers and adopters across various industries experiment with these innovations for mass deployment, driving the shift from product testing for specific application requirements to scaling the technology to meet changing industry needs.

Extended reality refers to the fusion between augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technologies. Apart from adopting the technology to assist in training professionals according to industry requirements, the technology is also used for field services in the automotive, manufacturing, and utility sectors.

The aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries represent the early adopters of XR technologies. Research hubs and organizations focused on technology innovations are also increasing reliance on XR across all spectrums and regions.

4.1 Healthcare, Gaming, and Sports Industries are Major Adopters of Extended Reality Technology

4.2 XR Technology Adoption Is High in the Introductory Manufacturing Phase

4.3 Industries Adopt the Technology to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency and Reduce Errors

4.4 The Healthcare Industry Adopts the Technology to Assist in Surgical Planning and Training

4.5 The Military and Defense Industry Adopts the Technology for Combat Training and Simulation

4.6 The Sports Industry Uses the Technology for Training, Entertainment, and Marketing Applications

5.1 Manufacturing Firms are Forecast to Increase XR Technology Usage for Remote Location Assistance

5.2 Shopfloor Personnel are Expected to Adopt XR Technology for Quality and Inspection Applications

5.3 Aerospace Industry Uses the Technology as a Guidance System for Aircraft Wiring Installation

6.1 Most Patents Involve Developing High-Performance Extended Reality Hardware Solutions

9.1 Advancements in Sensor Technology are Crucial in Developing Extended Reality Hardware Solutions

9.2 Technologies Like AI and 5G are Expected to Enhance the Performance of Extended Reality Technologies

9.3 Extended Reality Technologies Will Operate Tele-Presence Robots in the Near Future

10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Development of New Hardware Solutions Crucial for Technology Growth

10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Enable High Frequency, Low Latency Data Transfer Using Edge Capabilities

10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Regulatory Harmonization Critical to Secure User Privacy In XR Technologies

