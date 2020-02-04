Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Industry
Feb 04, 2020, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$71.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12%. Polymer-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$75.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polymer-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer-based will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adex Systems Inc.; BASF SE; Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Durabond Products Limited; Durock Alfacing International Limited; Master Wall Inc.; Omega Products International; Owens Corning; Parex USA, Inc.; RMAX; Saint-Gobain; SFS Group AG; Sto SE & Co. KGaA; Terraco Group; Wacker Chemie AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798548/?utm_source=PRN
