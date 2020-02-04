Global Exterior Wall Systems Industry
Feb 04, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exterior Wall Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%. Glass Panel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$135.9 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Panel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Panel will reach a market size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3A Composites; Alcoa Corporation; Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Boral Ltd.; China Jushi Co., Ltd.; CSR Ltd.; Elementia S.A.B. de C.V.; Etex SA; Evonik Industries AG; Fletcher Building Limited; FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG; James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd.; Kronospan Ltd.; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Owens Corning; PolyOne Corporation; PPG Industries, Inc.; Saint-Gobain; Sika AG; Stadur Produktions GmbH & Co. KG; Toray Industries, Inc.; Trusus Building Materials Manufacturing Co., Ltd; USG Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Exterior Wall Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Exterior Wall Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Glass Panel (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Glass Panel (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Glass Panel (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Metal Panel (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Metal Panel (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Metal Panel (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Plaster Boards (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Plaster Boards (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Plaster Boards (Material) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Commercial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Exterior Wall Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 25: Exterior Wall Systems Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 26: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Exterior Wall Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 32: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Exterior Wall Systems Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Exterior Wall Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Exterior Wall Systems Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Exterior
Wall Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Exterior Wall Systems Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Exterior
Wall Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Scenario in
China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Exterior Wall Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Exterior Wall Systems Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Exterior Wall Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Exterior Wall Systems Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 53: European Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 54: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: European Exterior Wall Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Exterior Wall Systems Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Exterior Wall Systems Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: French Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Exterior Wall Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: German Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: German Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Exterior Wall Systems Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Exterior
Wall Systems Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Exterior Wall Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Exterior Wall Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Exterior Wall Systems Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Exterior Wall Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Exterior Wall Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Spain: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Exterior Wall Systems Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Exterior Wall Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Exterior Wall Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Exterior Wall Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Exterior Wall Systems Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Exterior Wall Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australian Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 110: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Exterior Wall Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 116: Exterior Wall Systems Market in India: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Exterior Wall Systems Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Exterior Wall Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Exterior Wall Systems Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Exterior Wall Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 123: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Exterior Wall Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 128: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Exterior Wall Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Exterior Wall Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Exterior Wall Systems Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Exterior Wall Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Exterior Wall Systems Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 137: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Scenario in
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Exterior Wall Systems in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Exterior Wall Systems Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 143: Argentinean Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 144: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Exterior Wall Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Exterior Wall Systems Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Exterior Wall Systems Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Exterior Wall Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Mexican Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 155: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Mexico: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Exterior Wall Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Exterior Wall Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Exterior Wall Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Exterior Wall Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 170: Exterior Wall Systems Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market Shares
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Exterior Wall Systems Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Exterior Wall Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 176: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Exterior
Wall Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Exterior Wall Systems Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Exterior Wall Systems Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: Israeli Exterior Wall Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 183: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Israeli Exterior Wall Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Exterior Wall Systems Market in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 188: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Scenario in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Exterior Wall Systems in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Exterior Wall Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Exterior Wall Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Exterior Wall Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Exterior Wall Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Exterior Wall Systems Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Exterior Wall Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Rest of Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 200: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market
Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Exterior Wall Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: Exterior Wall Systems Market in Africa in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 206: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 207: African Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Exterior Wall Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Exterior Wall Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Exterior Wall Systems Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3A COMPOSITES
ALCOA CORPORATION
ASAHI GLASS
BORAL
CSR
CHINA JUSHI
ELEMENTIA S.A.B. DE C.V.
ETEX
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
FRITZ EGGER GMBH & CO. OG
FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
JAMES HARDIE AUSTRALIA PTY
LAFARGEHOLCIM
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
OWENS CORNING
PPG INDUSTRIES
POLYONE CORPORATION
SIKA AG
STADUR PRODUKTIONS GMBH & CO. KG
TORAY INDUSTRIES
TRUSUS BUILDING MATERIALS MANUFACTURING
USG CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
