Global External Defibrillators Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "External Defibrillators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Manual External Defibrillators, Automated External Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global external defibrillators market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The key factors driving the market growth include rising technological advancements, initiatives for promoting public access AEDs, and the incidence of sudden cardiac arrest. The COVID-19 pandemic increased awareness about defibrillation training and the use of external defibrillators in case of an adverse cardiac event, thus increasing demand for defibrillators. The pandemic also resulted in logistical bottlenecks and operational challenges.



According to the study published in Elsevier, Inc., the number of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occurring in Paris and its suburbs almost doubled amid the pandemic, from March 16 to April 26, 2020. Such factors are expected to boost sales of external defibrillators. In addition, the International Liaison Committee on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ILCOR) changed the resuscitation guidelines. The new rules suggested improving defibrillation delivery by providing training to healthcare workers, which can reduce confusion as well as the delay in COVID-19 resuscitation efforts. The training would also ensure that healthcare providers are not exposed to additional risks and patients suffering from tachyarrhythmia arrests can be provided the best chance of survival.



Increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease is a major driver for market growth. According to the WHO, in 2019, 17.9 million deaths occurred due to cardiovascular disease, which was estimated around 32% globally. Moreover, more than 75% of deaths occurred in middle- & low-income countries. According to American Heart Association, 390,000 sudden cardiac arrests were reported in 2018. Out of these, 65% of deaths occurred in people aged 75 & above, 6% deaths in the age group of 25 to 54 years, and 29% in the age group of 55 to 74 years. Owing to these factors, the demand for external defibrillators is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.



Despite developments in prevention and treatment, sudden cardiac death remains a leading cause of mortality and is accountable for nearly half of all deaths from cardiovascular ailments. The increasing prevalence of SCA and its associated risk factors are expected to increase the demand for AEDs. SCA is one of the leading causes of death around the globe. Moreover, it is the major cause of natural deaths in the U.S., resulting in about 325,000 adult deaths in the country every year. SCA is also responsible for half of all heart ailment deaths.



External Defibrillators Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

The manual external defibrillators segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2021

The end-use segment, on the other hand, was dominated by hospitals as these register the highest patient volume thus requiring defibrillators as part of their cardiology units

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of key players and growing strategic initiatives deployed by these companies

For instance, in April 2019 Stryker launched LIFEPAK CR2 AED in the U.S., expanding its lineup of defibrillation solutions. The product connects to an AED program manager, LIFELINKcentral, to help an organization's AED manager to monitor and manage device readiness issues remotely. When connected to Wi-Fi, the device also provides near real-time email alerts

Stryker launched LIFEPAK CR2 AED in the U.S., expanding its lineup of defibrillation solutions. The product connects to an AED program manager, LIFELINKcentral, to help an organization's AED manager to monitor and manage device readiness issues remotely. When connected to Wi-Fi, the device also provides near real-time email alerts Obesity and hypertension are also risk factors for SCA. Obesity continues to be a significant public health crisis. According to a study published online in Pediatrics, obesity rates among children significantly increased during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic

Around 80.0% of sudden cardiac deaths are linked to coronary heart disease. It is the most common type of heart disease, and as per CDC, approximately 18.2 million adults aged 20 and older suffer from this disease. Thus, AEDs are important because they increase the chance of survival. They can restore a normal heart rhythm in sudden cardiac arrest victims

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 External Defibrillators Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Timeline

3.4 External Defibrillators Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Technological advancements

3.4.1.2 Growing government initiatives for installation of AEDs at public places

3.4.1.3 Increasing incidence rate of SCA

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Lack of awareness

3.4.2.2 Product Recalls

3.5 External Defibrillators Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry analysis-Porter's

3.5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: LOW

3.5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: low

3.5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes: high

3.5.1.4 Threat of New Entrants: moderate

3.5.1.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.5.2 External Defibrillators-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.5.2.1 Political & Legal Landscape

3.5.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.2.3 Social Landscape

3.5.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.6 List of Distributors

3.7 List of Public Access Defibrillation Program



Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis

4.2 Current and Future Impact Analysis

4.2.1 Current Impact Analysis

4.2.2 Future Impact Analysis

4.3 Impact on Market Players

4.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4.3.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation

4.3.3 Stryker

4.4 Opportunity Analysis

4.4.1 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 5 External Defibrillators Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Product Dashboard

5.3 Manual

5.3.1 Manual market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD million)

5.4 Automated External Defibrillators

5.4.1 Automated External Defibrillators market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.2.1 Semi-automated market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.3 fully-Automated

5.4.3.1 fully-automated market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.5.1 Wearable cardioverter Defibrillators market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 External Defibrillators Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 End-use Dashboard

6.3 Hospital

6.3.1 Hospital market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Pre-Hospital

6.4.1 Pre-hospital market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Public Access

6.5.1 Public access market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Alternate Care

6.6.1 Alternate care market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Home Healthcare

6.7.1 Home healthcare market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 External Defibrillators Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, and End-use



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V

8.1.1.1 Company overview

8.1.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.2 Stryker

8.1.2.1 Company overview

8.1.2.2 Financial performance

8.1.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.3 ZOLL Medical Corporation

8.1.3.1 Company overview

8.1.3.2 Financial performance

8.1.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation

8.1.4.1 Company overview

8.1.4.2 Financial performance

8.1.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.5 ProgettiSrl

8.1.5.1 Company overview

8.1.5.2 Financial performance

8.1.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.6 Schiller AG

8.1.6.1 Company overview

8.1.6.2 Financial performance

8.1.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.7 MS Westfalia GmbH

8.1.7.1 Company overview

8.1.7.2 Financial performance

8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.8 AMI Italia

8.1.8.1 Company overview

8.1.8.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.9 Bexen Cardio

8.1.9.1 Company overview

8.1.9.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.10 Silverline Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

8.1.10.1 Company overview

8.1.10.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.11 Mediana Co., Ltd.

8.1.11.1 Company overview

8.1.11.2 Financial performance

8.1.11.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.12 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

8.1.12.1 Company overview

8.1.12.2 Financial performance

8.1.12.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.12.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.13 CU Medical Germany GmbH

8.1.13.1 Company overview

8.1.13.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.14 BPL Medical Technologies

8.1.14.1 Company overview

8.1.14.2 Financial performance

8.1.14.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.15 Corpuls

8.1.15.1 Company overview

8.1.15.2 Financial performance

8.1.15.3 Product benchmarking



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



