Global External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) Platforms Vendor Benchmark Report 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) Platforms Market, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using Growth and Innovation scores.

The ERMM Platforms Frost Radar benchmarks vendors that combine CTI, EASM, and DRP solutions into an integrated experience. This Frost Radar focuses on ERMM platforms that consolidate CTI, DRP, and EASM capabilities into one unified experience. The ERMM vendors in this report offer a wide range of abilities and use cases; they may or may not provide additional cybersecurity solutions but are solely benchmarked on their DRP offering.

Digital risk protection (DRP) is a set of cybersecurity procedures that consists of four strategic pillars: mapping out the digital attack surface area, monitoring the threat landscape, mitigating scam and phishing attacks, and managing a comprehensive risk strategy to protect an organization's external-facing digital assets beyond its network perimeter.

Specifically, DRP platforms detect and remediate cloned websites, illegitimate use of brands, fake social media accounts, and unauthorized mobile applications created by hackers to use in a phishing attack. Common use cases include brand, domain, social media, and data leakage protection by scanning the surface and dark/deep web for potential threats. Demand for DRP solutions has skyrocketed as cyberattacks targeting organizations' brand equity, customers, and employees are on the rise.

While the four strategic pillars mentioned previously (mapping, monitoring, mitigating, and managing) are critical for DRP, they also overlap, to a varying degree, with cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and external attack surface management (EASM). Due to increased demand for and the highly complementary nature of these cybersecurity solutions, many CTI and EASM vendors have adopted DRP uses cases, acquired other pure-play DRP providers, or partnered with DRP vendors.

However, the wide variety of products, misleading marketing initiatives, limited awareness of DRP, and consolidation of CTI, EASM, and DRP capabilities have led to confusion in the market. To avoid misconceptions and standardize terms, the research team defines solutions that combine EASM, CTI, and DRP capabilities into one integrated experience as external risk mitigation and management (ERMM) platforms.

As a result, the research team has decided to publish two separate Frost Radars to benchmark individual DRP vendors more accurately. The DRP Services Frost Radar benchmarks pure-play vendors with DRP point solutions and vendors from adjacent security fields, such as CTI, email, and network security, who adopted DRP use cases.

Companies to Action

BlueVoyant

CloudSek

CTM360

Cyberint

Digital Shadows

Group-IB

Microsoft Defender

Recorded Future

Resecurity

