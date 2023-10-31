Global Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Report 2023-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Medtronic, Getinge, Xenios, ALung Technologies, ESTOR S.P.A., Medica, & Aferetica

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Extracorporeal CO2 Machines, Disposables, Others), By Application, By Access, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market size is estimated to reach USD 137.2 million. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030

Technological improvements changed extracorporeal techniques for CO2 removal in promising manner to avoid worsening respiratory acidosis and respiratory failure and to possibly shorten or prevent the duration of invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with exacerbation of asthma and COPD.



Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices is considered to be an efficient therapy for patients suffering from hypercapnia respiratory failure and may allow clinicians as well as healthcare professionals to improve lung protective ventilation. Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices can remove adequate CO2 to allow 50% reduction in alveolar minute ventilation resulting into substantial reduction in PaCO2. Hence, various advantages associated with extracorporeal CO2 removal devices is expected to augment the overall market progression.



Extracorporeal CO2 removal devices are effective, safe and feasible. The usage of extracorporeal CO2 removal devices in ventilation support has been suggested in clinical situations where they may be useful, including exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Increasing prevalence of COPD across the globe is predicted to accelerate the market growth. According to the British Lung Association, around 1.2 million people are living with diagnosed COPD in the U.K.



Several manufacturers in the market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative extracorporeal CO2 removal devices and strengthen its position in the market. For instance, In November 2015, Alung Technologies received Expedited Access pathway (EAP) from the FDA for its Hemolung Respiratory Assist System.

In addition, in February 2016, Alung Technologies received USD 12 million financing from existing as well as new investors. This financing helped in commercialization of Hemolung Respiratory Assist System (RAS).



Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Report Highlights

The extracorporeal CO2 machines segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to availability of a wide range of extracorporeal CO2 removal devices that may lead to increased demand in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers

The COPD segment is expected to hold a considerable market share in 2022 as ECCO2R devices may permit a decrease in respiratory rate and respiratory volume, resulting in elongated expiratory time that is better adapted to high expiratory time constant of respiratory system

The venovenous segment are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as it offers less invasiveness by evading arterial cannulation and has the potential for early mobilization of patients

The hospitals segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe owing to rising number of hospitals in developing economies and increasing competition in healthcare service providers

North America held the largest market share in market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

held the largest market share in market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period This is attributable to the growing prevalence of COPD, ARDS, and increasing adoption of advanced extracorporeal CO2 removal devices

Company Profiles

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Xenios AG

ALung Technologies, Inc.

ESTOR S.P.A.

Medica S.P.A.

Aferetica srl

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Extracorporeal CO2 machines

4.4. Disposables



Chapter 5. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market, By Application Key Takeaways

5.2. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

5.4. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

5.5. Bridge to lung transplant



Chapter 6. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices: Access Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market, By Access Key Takeaways

6.2. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Venovenous

6.4. Arteriovenous



Chapter 7. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market, By End-use Key Takeaways

7.2. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.5. Clinics



Chapter 8. Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eazgmu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets