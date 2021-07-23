Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market (2020 to 2025) - by Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market (2020-2025) by Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is estimated to be USD 295.3 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 467.2 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the rising number of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and/or cardiac failure followed by increasing dependence on a life support machine in event of an organ failure has created a demand for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines (ECMO) thereby driving the market growth. Also, the growing requirement of ECMO machines during pre and post surgeries in hospitals is further facilitating the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost and complexities such as bleeding, infections, etc are likely to restrain the market growth. Device failure and lack of skilled professionals are some key challenges to the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is segmented further based on Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-User, and Geography.



By Components, the market is classified as Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, and Accessories. Amongst all, the oxygenators segment is expected to hold a major share.



By Modality, the market is classified as veno-arterial, veno-venous, and arterio-venous. Amongst all, the veno-arterial segment is expected to hold a major share.



By Application, the market is classified as respiratory, cardiac, and ECPR. Amongst all, the respiratory segment is expected to hold the major share.



By Patient Type, the market is classified as neonates, pediatric, and adult. Amongst all, the adult segment accounted for the largest share.



By End User, the market is classified as hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory centers, and others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

1. Liva Nova PLC has stated that its cardiopulmonary products are now being permitted in the U.S. for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy by the USFDA for greater than six hours - 22nd April 2020

2. Terumo Cardiovascular (a subsidiary of Terumo Corp.) and CytoSorbents Corporation, have formed a collaboration to exclusively sell CytoSorb therapy along with Terumo ECMO machines in ten COVID-19 hotspot states in the U.S. - 24th August 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Alung Technologies, Braile Biomedical, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Elsius Biomedical Inc., Eurosets Srl, Getinge Group, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Origen Biomedical, Spectrum Medical, Terumo Corporation etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising number of acute respiratory and/or cardiac failure

4.2.1.2 Higher need of a life support machine due to the poor functioning of body organs

4.2.1.3 Growing requirement during critical pre and post surgeries in hospitals

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost

4.2.2.2 Complex and high-risk therapy

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Miniaturization of ECMO machines

4.2.3.2 Technological advancement in ECMO machines

4.2.3.3 Reduced mortality rate

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Device failure

4.2.4.2 Lack skilled professionals

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Modality

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Veno-venous ECMO

6.3 Veno-arterial ECMO

6.4 Arterio-venous ECMO



7 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pumps

7.2.1 Roller Pumps

7.2.2 Centrifugal Pumps

7.3 Oxygenator

7.4 Controllers

7.5 Cannula

7.6 Accessories



8 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Respiratory Applications

8.3 Cardiac Applications

8.4 Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)



9 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Patient Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Neonates

9.3 Pediatric

9.4 Adult



10 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Home Care Settings

10.4 Ambulatory Centers

10.5 Others



11 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Funding



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 ALung Technologies

13.3 Braile Biomedical

13.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

13.5 Elsius Biomedical Inc.

13.6 Eurosets Srl

13.7 Getinge Group

13.8 LivaNova PLC

13.9 Medtronic Inc.

13.10 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

13.11 Nipro Corporation

13.12 Origen Biomedical

13.13 Spectrum Medical

13.14 Terumo Corporation

13.15 XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG)

13.16 Hemovent GmbH

13.17 Fresenius Medical Care AG

13.18 Siemens AG

13.19 Agilent Technologies

13.20 Medos Medizintechnik AG



14 Appendix



