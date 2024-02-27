Global Extremity Product Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring CONMED, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Integra LifeSciences Holdings

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extremity Product Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global Extremity product market looks promising with opportunities in the metallic material, ceramic material, polymeric material, and natural material markets. The global Extremity product market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising occurrences of orthopedic disorders, surge in aging population, and significantly growth of lifestyle-related diseases.

Upper extremity is forecast to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its wide applications in external recovery splints, surgical implants, joint replacements, biologics, and external support implants. Within this market, metallic material will remain the largest segment due to increasing inclination of individuals toward robust metallic materials.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increase in vehicle accidents and presence of well-developed infrastructure in the region.

The study includes a forecast for the global Extremity product by product, material, and region.

Extremity Product Market by Product

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

Extremity Product Market by Material

Metallic Material

Ceramic Material

Polymeric Material

Natural Material

Extremity Product Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Extremity Product Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Extremity product companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the Extremity product companies profiled in this report include-

CONMED

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Extremity product market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Extremity product market size by product, material, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Extremity product market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, materials, and regions for the Extremity product market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Extremity product market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the Extremity product market by product (upper extremity and lower extremity), material (metallic material, ceramic material, polymeric material, and natural material), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Extremity Product Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Extremity Product Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Extremity Product Market by Product

3.3.1: Upper Extremity

3.3.2: Lower Extremity

3.4: Global Extremity Product Market by Material

3.4.1: Metallic Material

3.4.2: Ceramic Material

3.4.3: Polymeric Material

3.4.4: Natural Material

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Extremity Product Market by Region

4.2: North American Extremity Product Market

4.3: European Extremity Product Market

4.4: APAC Extremity Product Market

4.5: ROW Extremity Product Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Extremity Product Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Extremity Product Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Extremity Product Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: CONMED

7.2: Smith & Nephew

7.3: Stryker

7.4: Zimmer Biomet Holdings

7.5: Integra LifeSciences Holdings

