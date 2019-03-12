Global Extruded Plastic Market Forecasts & Outlook 2019-2024: Focus on Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging & Automotives

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extruded Plastic Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extruded plastic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% to reach US$276.316 billion by 2024, from US$210.400 billion in 2018.

Burgeoning demand for such extruded plastic products in industries such as electronics, healthcare, and food and beverages owing to its versatility, flexibility, affordability and formability is driving the global extruded plastic market growth. Growing construction activities across the globe is bolstering the demand for extruded plastics in the construction sector. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the increasing penetration of extruded plastic from everyday food containers to industrial chemical processing.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Extruded Plastic Market by Type

5.1. Polypropylene (Pp)

5.2. Polyethylene (Pe)

5.2.1. Ldpe

5.2.2. Hdpe

5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

5.4. Others



6. Global Extruded Plastic Market by End-User Industry

6.1. Construction

6.2. Electrical and Electronics

6.3. Packaging

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Others



7. Global Extruded Plastic Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Sfr Industries

9.2. Dowdupont

9.3. Pbs Plastics

9.4. Condale Plastics Ltd.

9.5. Blackwell Plastics

9.6. Sigma Plastics Group

9.7. Hpe Plastic Extrusion Solutions

9.8. Chevron Philips Chemical Company

9.9. Crescent Plastics Incorporated



