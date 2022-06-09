Global Eye Drop Markets Report 2022: Market to Reach $19.75 Billion by 2027 from $13.53 Billion in 2021

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eye Drop Market By Type (Prescription v/s Over-the-Counter), By Drug Class (Anti-allergy, Anti-glaucoma, Anti-inflammatory, Anti-VEGF, and Others), By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eye Drop Market was valued at USD13530 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period to achieve a market value of USD19758 million by 2027.

The market is anticipated to grow on account of increasing instances of eye infection in the population. Higher prevalence of eye diseases like eye dryness, redness, itching in the eyes, conjunctivitis, soreness, glaucoma, etc. further drive the growth of the Global Eye Drop Market in the upcoming five years.

Excessive screen time and penetration of smart phones, laptops, television, and electronics further supports the growth of the Global Eye Drop Market in the next five years. The governments around the world are actively investing in the healthcare industry and increasing the production of the pharmaceuticals and therapeutics products in the recent years.

Growing imports & exports of the pharmaceutical & therapeutics products like eye drops further aid the growth of the Global Eye Drop Market in the future five years. Also, the consumers in the country have been spending over healthcare services to attain excellent patient care. Rising disposable income of the population also sustains the market growth.

Technological advancement in product manufacturing, expanding logistics sector with easy distribution of the products further aids the growth of the Global Eye Drop Market in the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is further differentiated into prescription and over the counter. Prescription type eye drops are anticipated to hold

the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing instances of eye diseases.

Increasing instances of diabetes and thus higher risks of catching eye diseases, vision impairment, also aids to the growth of the segment. Over the counter eye drops are expected to achieve the fastest growth owing to increasing tendency of the consumers to self-medicate their conditions of eye burning sensations and redness, etc.

Increasing common eye itchiness and dryness due to prolonged screen times also aid to the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the Global Eye Drop Market in the future five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Eye Drop Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Eye Drop Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Global Eye Drop Market based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Eye Drop Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Eye Drop Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Eye Drop Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Eye Drop Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Eye Drop Market.

Major market players in the Global Eye Drop Market

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (Roche)

Alcon Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Bayer Corporation

Allergan, Inc. (AbbVie)

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

KC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Akorn, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F - 2027F

Eye Drop Market, By Type:

Prescription

Over-The-Counter

Eye Drop Market, By Drug Class:

Anti-allergy

Anti-glaucoma

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-VEGF

Others

Eye Drop Market, By Disease Indication:

Eye Allergy

Glaucoma

Eye Infections

Dry Eye Diseases

Retinal Disorders

Eye Drop Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Eye Drop Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia Federation

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23szuc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets