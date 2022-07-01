Global Eye Tracking Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye tracking market reached a value of US$ 725.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,939.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.25% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Eye tracking refers to the process of monitoring and observing eye behavior such as pupil dilation and movement. It accurately and objectively quantifies visual attention to study human behavior by measuring the length of the user's gaze and determining at what and where an individual is looking. Eye trackers use invisible near-infrared light and high-definition cameras to project light onto the eyes. They record a wide range of activities that include blinking, looking, ignoring and other noticeable reaction of the pupil to stimuli. As a result, they find application in psychological research, packaging designs, and intelligent security systems.



The global eye tracking market is primarily driven by the growing applications of eye trackers in various industries. In the retail sector, eye trackers are used for gaining insights into consumer behavior by ascertaining how much time a consumer spends browsing a product. It can also be integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Eye trackers are also employed by prison management systems and defense organizations to deploy biometric iris scanners for identifying individuals and tighten their security arrangements. Besides this, the vision tracker technology can be mounted directly on a tablet or desktop, which is further integrated within a wheelchair to allow users to control the wheelchair using vision movements. Furthermore, extensive investments in smart and wearable technology are providing a positive impact on the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ergoneers GmbH, Eyegaze Inc., EyeTech Digital Systems Inc., EyeTracking Inc., Gazepoint Research Inc., iMotions A/S, Mirametrix Inc., Seeing Machines, Smart Eye AB, SR Research Ltd. and Tobii AB.

