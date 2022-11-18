Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Tinkle USA, Revlon, Reazeal and Panasonic Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market, Type, End-use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to increasing disposable incomes, and growing consumer consciousness towards their personal grooming.

With the increase in the working population, particularly among working women, the demand for more convenient and professional eyebrow grooming products is proliferating. In addition to this, with the growing informed consumer, the demand for products made from natural fibers, such as eyebrow brushes, is proliferating.

Apart from this, rising preferences for overall grooming among men due to the increasing influence from social media and several advertisements, various market players are exclusively providing eyebrow grooming products for the male segment to expand their customer base and product portfolio. This, in turn, is providing a positive outlook to the global eyebrow grooming tool market.



Eyebrow grooming tools refer to a set of tools that allows an individual to trim, comb, and shape eyebrows into the desired shape. They primarily include stencils, brow brushes, face razors, tweezers, etc., and they are widely available in numerous shapes, sizes, and materials ranging from natural fibers such as squirrel hair to synthetic bristles made from nylon.



The augmenting e-commerce sector has also significantly boosted the growth of global eyebrow grooming tools market, particularly during and after COVID-19. The online retail channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping alternative for individuals where they are offered several lucrative discounts and cashback as well.

Moreover, the key market players are extensively focusing on gaining traction from the millennials and gen Z by launching innovative, portable, and easy-to-use products, as this consumer segment is more enticed towards the grooming products.



Market Segmentation



The Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market is segmented by type, by end-users, by distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is differentiated between razors, scissors, brushes, tweezers, trimmers, others plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse.

By end-users the market is bifurcated into individual customer vs commercial. Based on distribution channel the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, cosmetic/beauty stores, online, and institutional sales. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.



Company Profile



Tinkle USA, Tweezerman International, LLC, Revlon, Inc, Edgewell Personal Care Company (Schick), Reazeal Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cartfry, Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, Inc. (Bombae) are some of the leading market players responsible for the growth of Global Eyebrow Grooming Tool Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Respondent Demographics

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Eyebrow Grooming Tools Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Razors, Scissors, Brushes, Tweezers, Trimmers, Others)

5.2.2. By End-use (Individual Customer vs Commercial)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Cosmetic/Beauty Stores, Online, Institutional Sales)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Eyebrow Grooming Tools Market Outlook

7. Europe Eyebrow Grooming Tools Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Eyebrow Grooming Tools Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Eyebrow Grooming Tools Market Outlook



10. South America Eyebrow Grooming Tools Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Tinkle USA

13.1.2. Tweezerman International, LLC

13.1.3. Revlon, Inc

13.1.4. Edgewell Personal Care Company (Schick)

13.1.5. Reazeal Corporation

13.1.6. Panasonic Corporation

13.1.7. Cartfry

13.1.8. Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, Inc. (Bombae)



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t31lwo

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets