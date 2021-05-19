Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $186.8 Billion by 2026

Worldwide, the number of people living with some form of visual disability is estimated to be close to 65% of the total population. Eyesight of people constantly changes with progression of age, with eye lenses thickening, losing flexibility which gradually results in visual disability. This in turn amounts to a large market for eyewear products including prescription lenses, reading glasses, and contact lenses. Across the world, more than 75% of the population aged between 45-55 years require some form of vision corrective wear, while more than 80% of the population aged above 55 use either spectacles or contact lenses. Productivity losses across the world due to uncorrected vision disorders are pegged at a whopping US$300 billion per year. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eyeglasses estimated at US$139.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$186.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $20.1 Billion by 2026

The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. The pandemic has accelerated the trend online sales and purchases of eyewear products including frames, lenses and sunglasses. Another prominent factor that makes online retail one of the most prosperous retail channels is the ability of customers to carry out product and service comparisons. Virtual try-on is becoming a preferred option for customers, enabling them to try a product using mobile or other camera-equipped devices. Using AR (augmented reality) technology, customers can view themselves with the products of their choice. While the concept of virtual try-on has been in vogue for some time, the recent times have witnessed a surge in its use due to the boom in filters that are being used in social media sites.

Sunglasses Segment to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2026

Sunglasses are eyeglasses particularly used for vision protection. These glasses are generally used for protecting eyes from harmful rays of the sun such as ultraviolet rays, infrared rays, blue light, haze and reflected glare. Growing awareness, factors such as increasing urbanization, particularly in developing countries, rising per capita incomes, are catapulting demand for plano sunglasses and other fashionable sunglass products. In the global Sunglasses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. More

